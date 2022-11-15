Discover hidden gems in nature on these treks near Mumbai

An unusual and eye-opening natural wonder awaits trekkers heading towards Karjat

The lake in the middle of the valley in Karjat

Stumbling upon a secret natural hideout adds to its wow factor, when it comes to adventure junkies. Krishna Kuya, founder of DarkGreen Adventures, will vouch for it. He recalls a secret pool that he found while exploring the mountains of Karjat. A friendly villager had shown him the way. “The water level of the pool currently would be most appropriate for people to enjoy serene views of the valley and sunrise.”

Kuya added that the water will start turning brown from next month before it dries up in summer. “Trekking is not just about hiking to a place and heading back after you’ve reached the summit; campfires in the open with the rest of the group also add the experience. This uniqueness doesn’t end with the secret pool either. During the trail, participants will get a chance to source naturally grown vegetables including cabbage, tomato, bottle gourd and many other varieties from a village that lies just ahead of Pokharwadi Dam in Karjat.

Dos and Don’ts

>> Avoid intake of weed and alcohol

>> Carry at least 2 litres of drinking water

>> Wear trekking shoes or sports shoes

>> Bring along a good torch (since the 4-km trek towards the pool will be done at night)

On: November 19; 11 pm to November 20; 12 pm

Meeting point: Karjat Junction Station; 1.15 am

Cost: Rs 799 (Excluding the travel cost to and from Karjat)

Log on to: insider.in

