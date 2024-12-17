Breaking News
Make Christmas special for your furry friends with this photoshoot in Thane

Updated on: 18 December,2024 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devashish Kamble | devashish.kamble@mid-day.com

A Christmas-themed photoshoot for furry friends is set to get some tails wagging at a Thane brewery this weekend

Christmas portraits by Dolly Bhavsar

With Christmas preparations reaching full swing in the city, your furry friends have surely sniffed out the festive spirit in the air by now. Dolly Bhavsar, a professional photographer is ensuring this Christmas is a memorable one for all, with a special Christmas-themed pet photography session at Thane’s Doolally Taproom.



“Not all pets are wired the same. Some are calm and composed in front of the camera, while some require extra love to warm up to the photoshoot,” she reveals, further assuring us that she has a trick or two up her sleeve to get the perfect shot. “I’ve had to imitate all kinds of animal sounds to calm my excited subjects down in the past,” she laughs.


Come Saturday, she will deck the venue with simple Christmas-y backdrops and props, but for four-legged visitors who wish to bring their own pizzazz, there are no restrictions on looking good, the photographer says. This season of giving, Bhavsar hasn’t forgotten the ones who need some extra loving. For older pets who cannot step out amidst the bustle, Bhavsar offers home visits and personal sessions.

“I was in Bengaluru a few years ago to cater to a senior indie dog. By the end of the photoshoot, the parent was teary-eyed because it was her old friend’s first portrait. I can’t put the sense of fulfilment I felt that day into words,” Bhavsar reminisces. We’ll call it a Christmas miracle.

ON December 21; 11 am to 5 pm
AT Doolally Taproom, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West.
LOG ON TO @woofwoofstories (to register) 
COST Revealed on registration 

