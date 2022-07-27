Playing a-live: An indie musician teams up with Second Sight to relive pre-pandemic performance high

An indie musician will team up with Second Sight in a live gig to relive the pre-pandemic performance high

Shreyas Iyengar

Trained as a drummer, it was the pandemic and a torn ligament that forced Shreyas Iyengar to take to the saxophone. It led to his debut album, Tough Times in 2021 followed by an EP, OST this year. With the pandemic firmly behind, the composer arrives in town with his band for a performance this weekend at a Lower Parel hub.

“I had forgotten what a rush it is,” Iyengar confesses. He will be accompanied by the quintet of Pratika Gopinath (vocals), Siya Ragade (flute), Vinay Kaushal (guitar), Dhir Mody (drums), Sharad Rao (bass) and Second Sight led by Anusha Ramsubramoney and Pushkar Srivatasal at the performance.

“Second Sight is one of our favourite bands from Mumbai. We are in a similar yet different space,” the composer says. This similar space is defined by lived experiences, which translate into music in songs like Weird Flex, Glitter Gang or Pinnochio in the new EP. Despite the rise of streaming, Iyengar bets on live performances. “It is the best way to spread the word,” he says, promising more such concerts this year.

