Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Take your pick of these fashion pieces from the hottest street fashion addas in Mumbai

Take your pick of these fashion pieces from the hottest street fashion addas in Mumbai

Updated on: 15 August,2024 10:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anindita Paul | theguide@mid-day.com

It’s that time of the year to give your wardrobe a relook. We scoured the city’s hottest street fashion addas to reveal these cool picks

File pic

Pop art chicHot find 1
Where: To find Linking Road, Bandra West. 
Pair it with: A linen co-ord set or a feminine dress
Cost: Rs 100


Cherries began making their way to runways late last year, and the trend is still going strong for the fall and winter months, with the ongoing Copenhagen Fashion Week witnessing the resurgence of cherry reds and even the physical fruit form in apparel and accessories. These quirky cherry-shaped pair of earrings tie into this trend in the most delightful way. The inverted Korean style is youthful and playful, without being too obviously trendy.



Sneakers, Crocs or even jelly sandals


Hot find 2
Where: To find Store opposite Miniso, Bandra West.
Pair it with: Sneakers, Crocs or even jelly sandals
Cost: Rs 50

What makes quirky socks so accessible as a fashion accessory is that they add a touch of personality to even the most boring or monotonous outfits in a discreet manner. And, with its vast collection that ranges from delicate lacy numbers to cool dinosaur prints, and encompasses a variety of fabrics and lengths, this dedicated store makes it easier to find that perfect pair (or a few) at extremely affordable prices.  

Every-thing

Hot find 3
Where: To find Store outside Riddhi Art Jewellery, Elco Market, Bandra West.
Pair it with: Every-thing
Cost: Rs 200 to Rs 300

