Here's why you need to visit this art exhibition in Mumbai if you love pop culture

Here’s a fun exhibition filled with colour, whimsy with a smorgasbord of visual interpretations

The sculptural installation, Shifting Paradigms; (right) The Visionary by Shinde

The Designera’s second art exhibition titled Zeitgeist since its launch a few months ago is just as delightful as its first. The show includes over 50 artworks by upcoming Indian artists that highlight references across pop culture or use a pop art visual language. When mid-day met founder Amrita Deora during the gallery’s inaugural exhibition, she shared her plans for Zeitgeist. She remarks that the term perfectly fits the gallery’s theme, “Zeitgeist is synonymous with pop art; both refer to capturing the spirit of the current era. Through the works, we reference the past in a contemporary way.”

Taking us through the sculptures, paintings and technology-enabled art pieces, Deora lists a few of her favourite including one titled A Visionary by Vijay Shinde, a large acrylic on wood artwork of Vincent Van Gogh with sunglasses, the frames of which include lenticular lenses of his masterpieces like Sunflowers and Almond Blossoms that change in relation to the viewer’s position. Another piece by Shinde is a 30-inch high-fibre sculptural installation called Shifting Paradigms which includes stacked rotating cubes that are painted on all four sides. The paintings depict recognisable personalities, characters or moments in art including Mr Monopoly, Andy Warhol’s works, and the balloon dog. Viewers are encouraged to rotate the cubes that narrate art’s evolution. “Each of the four cubes depicts how a subject has been portrayed during different eras of art, so we have four sides dedicated to the portrayals of subjects like botanicals and feminine beauty,” Deora continues, “Every time the cubes are shifted around, you get a new work altogether.”

Amrita Deora

Along with breaking the boundaries of art to further an interaction with the work, the gallery also aims to invite viewers who aren’t traditionally art enthusiasts or art students. The conception that one needs to be educated in art for it to be accessible is what the gallery aims to shatter. “We want to change the way art is looked at. Pop art is relatable; the works are lighthearted and whimsical,” the founder shares.

From works that include portraits of soldiers on magazine covers, well-known television series, iconic works of art and references to fashion and culture, one of our favourite pieces is by Aditi Nikam and Amara De Tori, an acrylic on canvas work called Sweet Creations that include Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam with special appearances by the Simpsons family. The work is a play on the divine touch as everyone in the frame reaches out for Homer Simpsons’ iconic box of donuts. The smile it animates from viewers is the response Deora hopes the exhibition will elicit.

Till September 30; 11 am to 10 pm

At The Designera Gallery, One Lodha Place, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Free