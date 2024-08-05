From posters to fridge magnets, here's a curated list of Andy Warhol-inspired buys for art lovers

Andy Warhol’s vision re-shaped art in the 20th century. On his 96th birth anniversary today, we curate a list of the best buys across the city and online for art lovers

Andy Warhol. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

Collectors’ editions

. Deck it up

The city’s first pop art exclusive gallery space also offers quite a few tributes to Warhol’s punchy style. From artworks paying homage to Van Gogh in sunglasses and Marilyn Monroe’s iconic frames, there is a literal treasure to choose from. Our pick is the deck of four cards that stands out with their pop colour tones.

AT The Designera, Gallery One Lodha Place, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO thedesignera.in

CALL 9920567000

. The King’s mark

If you are on the lookout for a collector’s edition, head over to this luxury franchise to get your hands on an Elvis Presley figure set by Andy Warhol, complete with

his signature.

AT ExtraButter New York, Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel.

CALL 9619618883

Wall art

. Post it up

Head over to Khar to pick from posters and frames influenced by the colours and styles of Warhol’s prints. Choose from the iconic artiste Freddie Mercury (above) to more contemporary works.

AT Art Station, Kukreja House, 13th road, Khar West.

CALL 8097727002

COST Rs 650 each

A Freddie Mercury artwork from Art Station; a Marilyn Monroe diptych inspired by Andy Warhol. Pic Courtesy/tallenge.com

. Made for Marilyn

Nothing quite defined Warhol’s eclectic style like his immortalisation of Marilyn Monroe in a diptych. Add a touch of retro to your home décor with this collection of reprints from Monroe to his comic book imprints of Superman.

LOG ON TO tallenge.com

COST Rs 199 onwards

. Bollywood calling

To give your style a more desi effect, this Bollywood poster house in Bandra houses quite an eclectic collection of original film posters that carry a distinct imprint of the Warhol’s Campbell soup can style-era. Keep an eye out for rare vintage prints that might add to the value.

AT Indian Hippy – Bollywood Movie Posters, shop 3, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

CALL 8080822022

COST Rs 2,999 onwards

. Colour corrected

Choose from the popping hedonism of US Dollars, to the iconic presence of Freddie Mercury from this delectable collection of art prints to bring a touch of pop culture to your home.

LOG ON TO dessineart.com

COST Rs 675 onwards

Apparel

Souped-up fashion

Created in the early 1960s, the Campbell Soup Can prints were hand-painted renderings of every soup variety manufactured by the Campbell brand. They were iconic creations on which Warhol’s fame rests.

LOG ON TO uniqlo.in

COST Rs 1,490

This and that

. Can you solve this?

Art does not always have to be visual. This creative 300-piece puzzle comes in the form of Warhol’s iconic soup can, and can make for the perfect pastime for any art enthusiast.

LOG ON TO bookswagon.com

COST Rs 1,659

. Stick it on

Get your own touch of quirk to add to your kitchen fridge with these catchy magnets with the bold, kitschy colours of the 1960s.

LOG ON TO amazon.in

COST Rs 642 onwards

