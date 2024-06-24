Breaking News
The fusion of aesthetics and innovation: Exploring tech-infused home decor trends

Updated on: 24 June,2024 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

From voice-controlled lighting to home automation tools, design expert lists cutting-edge trends shaping the future of interior design

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Key Highlights

  1. Contemporary homes have transformed into interconnected hubs enhancing living experiences
  2. The most significant trend in modern home decor is the emphasis on personalisation
  3. Integration of technology into modular furniture has elevated its functionality and future

Gone are the days when technology in the home meant clunky and malfunctioning gadgets. Contemporary homes are no longer just sanctuaries of comfort and style but have transformed into interconnected hubs that enhance living experiences while maintaining and often elevating aesthetic appeal.

