Celebrate Harry Potter’s 44th birthday with these curated list of activities

WATCH

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the anniversary special

>> Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: Twenty years after the release of the first film from the HP franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the cast and crew return to look back on moments that made the films special. We witness the behind-the-scenes stories of younger actors working with stalwarts from British cinema, personal favourite moments of the directors, and what the entire experience meant to all of them. On a rainy day, this is the film to tune into.

Gary Oldman and Daniel Radcliffe in a moment from the film. PICs COURTESY/YOUTUBE

PLAY

Board games

>> Monopoly HP Edition: Game lovers can now move around the board as the Knight Bus, Hogwarts Express, or Firebolt. They can get sorted into a house, buy the Shrieking Shack, Hagrid’s Hut, and the Quidditch Pitch, collect points for their houses, pay up a banking fee at Gringotts, and receive the much dreamed of owlposts. Replace the regular monopoly boards with the Harry Potter ones and ride through the wizarding world of

Hogwarts.

>> Skillmatics: Guess in 10 Card Game: She belongs to Dumbledore’s Army and brewed the Polyjuice Potion in the girls’ bathroom with Harry and Ron. Can you guess which character she is? For new readers, this is a fantastic way to test their knowledge of the universe of magic. Guess the players through the 52 clue cards which give the players three main clues and supporting facts about the characters.

E-Games

>> Hogwarts Mystery Mobile Game: Experience life as a Hogwarts student in the Hogwarts Mystery. Players get to create and customise their own characters, choose their house, and go on exciting adventures, learning potions and spells and saving their friends along the way. The game works well on smartphones as well as desktops.

LISTEN

>> Swish and Flick Podcast: New readers will enjoy listening to this podcast, especially if they wish to read along with a community of fans. The hosts read out chapters and spill the beans on related trivia. There are bonus episodes periodically that consist of special announcements. This helps listeners reflect on various aspects of the book as well as nudge them towards newer directions they might not have thought about. It’s like being a part of a book club from the comfort of your home.

>> HP Theory Podcast: This is a fantastic podcast that discusses possible histories and origins, backstories, updates, mind-bending plot twists, and what-ifs. For instance, there are Hagrid and Snape theories that explore the characters’ hidden motivations and origins, as well as questions like what if Neville Longbottom was the chosen one, and how do the parents of Muggleborns explain their absence to the government and the rest of the muggle world?

READ



Illustrators discuss the project

>> Illustrated Collection of the HP Series: JK Rowling’s series has found a perfect illustrator in Jim Kay. The reimagined illustrated collection contains 300 magical illustrations of the seven books. Younger readers can join their siblings or parents and read along with them with the help of visual aid.

>> Tales of Beedle the Bard: Illustrated by Chris Riddell, the book consists of five tales with commentary from Professor Dumbledore. Much like the books themselves, this small book contains wisdom on kindness and bravery and what happens when one falls prey to the danger of selfishness.

>> The Wizarding Almanac: The official companion to the books, the new Wizarding Almanac is a collection of all the spells, hidden maps, wandlore, tour of the ministry of magic, bookshelves in Hogwarts library, and magical mishaps. It’s an ‘everything’ book filled with details that are not only in the text but also in illustrations inside.

