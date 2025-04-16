on the basis of a specific intelligence, a Guinean lady passenger, arriving at Mumbai from Nairobi suspected to be carrying Narcotic drugs, was intercepted by the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit officers, the officials said

The total weight of the recovered substance was found to be 2,178 grams, officials said. Representational Pic/File

A Guinean woman passenger was held by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) with drugs worth around Rs 21.78 crore at Mumbai airport, the officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said, on the basis of a specific intelligence, a Guinean lady passenger, arriving at Mumbai from Nairobi suspected to be carrying Narcotic drugs, was intercepted by the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit officers. On examination, three packets of white-coloured powder were found concealed in the checked-in luggage.

It said that based on the reasonable belief that the said white powder was a narcotic drug, it was tested using the NDPS Field Test Kit. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

The total weight of the recovered substance was found to be 2178 grams.

The approximate international market value of the seized cocaine is Rs 21.78 crore.

"The said drug packets were seized and passenger was arrested under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985," the officials said.

Further investigation is under progress, they said.