Pour your heart out

A workshop will guide participants about the history of coffee and mentor them to create latte art through hands-on training

Participants will then dive into the hands-on process, from grinding beans and brewing espresso to frothing milk.

Start your Monday with a beautiful latte, fresh off the skills you’ll gain in this Sunday’s latte art workshop. Combining two therapeutic activities-creating art and drinking coffee, this workshop is designed to introduce attendees to the craft of latte art. Beginning with a brief history of coffee, the workshop emphasises the importance of a quality espresso shot and offers hands-on training to help participants brew the perfect espresso and create latte art.



The idea for the workshop came from co-founder Tarun Sharma's vision of building a community centred on coffee, art, and music, where enthusiasts can learn, connect, and share their passion. It will begin with an icebreaker, “We ask attendees what they hope to gain from the workshop and engage them with a short quiz about coffee’s origins and types. This helps us understand them and adjust our teaching approach,” said Sharma. The session will kick off with baristas explaining the importance of a good espresso shot and giving a tutorial on achieving the same while focusing on critical elements and variables like the right grind size, water ratio, and temperature which prevent under or over-extraction of espresso. This will be followed by an espresso tasting ensuring that participants recognise the taste of a well-brewed shot. “Latte art is more than just aesthetics. It indicates perfectly frothed milk; if it isn’t done right, the art won’t appear as it should,” Sharma said.



Participants will then dive into the hands-on process, from grinding beans and brewing espresso to frothing milk. The participants will be taught two pouring techniques; the top pour which adds texture and the down and closer pour which creates designs. The baristas will guide the participants on hand placement to create a heart design on the latte. Stencils will be provided for those who need extra support; in case a participant's designs do not come out right the baristas will teach them how to salvage them with coffee art pens. The workshop will wrap up with participants savouring their self-brewed coffee, along with cookies and conversations with fellow attendees.



AGE GROUP: 16 years and above

ON: October 27; 12 pm to 2 pm

AT: Ink N Brew, Shop no 3, Picnic Cottage, Dharti CHS, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST: Rs 250

