Prepare to square off: Sharpen your castling skills at these chess clubs in Mumbai

The 44th Chess Olympiad will take place in Chennai next month marking a momentous occasion for the sport in India. We’ve curated a list of chess clubs where Mumbaikars can sharpen their castling skills

An open tournament by Upstep academy. Pic Courtesy/ Janki Kagda

A bright torch set off from Delhi’s Red Fort on June 20 to mark the preliminary preparation for the Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai next month. It is a homecoming for a sport that traces its origins to the ancient Indian board game, chaturanga. With names like Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy and the recent prodigy, R Praggnanandhaa, India now stands at the cusp of a new legacy. While Mumbai has been the homeground of cricket, it hides within its quiet alleyways a blooming chess community. We mark out hotspots across the city and its suburbs for chess afficianados to check out.

>>ChessBase India

One of the largest chess portals in the country, Chess Base India, also conducts regular competitions in the city. Phoenix Market City in Kurla is their regular haunt where they gather every weekend for an open competition. The portal also offers access to reading material, tutorials and masterclass series.

On: Saturdays; 5 pm to 7 pm

At: Phoenix Market City, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Kurla West

Log On To: chessbase.in

>>Joshi’s Chess Academy

For those in the MMR region, this chess academy has become a familiar name in Thane’s chess circles. With more than 12 establishments in the region, it offers

beginners, advanced learners and amateurs an opportunity to taste the stratagems and incisiveness of professional chess play through instructions designed and delivered by FIDE certified trainers.

At: Multiple outlets across Thane

Log On To: chessacademy.co.in

Call: 9699125204

Cost: Rs 1,200 monthly

>>Dark Knight Chess Club

If there was a search to find chess champions in Mumbai, IIT-Bombay would be a suitable starting point. Established in 2013, their in-house club has since held sway in competitions within and outside the institute. The club also holds regular online coaching sessions for beginner and advanced level students within the campus.

At: Indian Institute of Technology, Adi Shankaracharya Marg, Powai

Log On To: @dkcc_iitb on Instagram

Call: 9869504539



Union minister Kiren Rijiju receives the Chess Olympiad torch from Viswanathan Anand. Pic courtesy/ Twitter

>>South Mumbai Chess Academy, Mahalaxmi

Founded by Balaji Guttula, the academy is a premier name in the city’s chess circles. Since 1996, the centre has already produced quite a few Candidate Masters with growing reputations, and International Master Shiven Khosla. With offline and online training, demonstrations by FIDE (International Chess Federation) professionals, this is the place to head to for any aspiring grandmasters in the city.

On: Monday to Saturdays; 9.30 am to 6.30 pm

At; South Mumbai Chess Academy, 201, Turf Estate, near Famous Studio, Mahalaxmi West

Log On To: smca64.com

Call: 9821493956

>>PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Marine Lines

This institution in Marine Lines is known for its role in Mumbai’s hallowed cricketing history. Yet, the membership also offers access to several indoor sports, including chess. The gymkhana regularly holds events with the Bombay Chess Association, and also conducts in-house tourneys for members.

On: Monday to Saturday, 6.30 am onwards

At: PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Netaji Subhash Road, opposite Marine Lines railway station

Log On To: pjhindugymkhana.com

Call: 22812126

>>Chembur Gymkhana

This gymkhana is a good place to work the grey cells for residents of the eastern suburb and around. Affordable and accessible, the venue offers facilities for chess amateurs to practice their skills and meet people who share a similar passion for the sport.

At: Chembur Gymkhana, 16th Road, Chembur

Log On To: chemburgymkhana.in

Call: 62305555

Cost: Rs 150 onwards

>>Upstep Chess Academy

In an increasingly virtual world, even this indoor game has gone online. This online chess academy might be a good place to start. Founded as the Chanakya Chess Club, the institution has become a virtual platform post-pandemic. In addition to training and organising tournaments, its young students stand a chance to interact with Viswanathan Anand, every three months

Log On To: upstepacademy.com

Call: 9321565741

Cost: Rs 1,800 onwards