A Colaba-based art gallery will conduct a special poetry cum exhibition walkthrough to celebrate Pride Month

Exhibits Once I was a branch and The way you see me by artist Pragati Dalvi Jain. Pics courtesy/Apre Art House

Poets of Mumbai, in collaboration with Apre Art House, is conducting a special Pride poetry walk, The Weight of Breath, this weekend. Participants will be able to explore an insightful exhibition tour, followed by a 15-minute writing session, and then a poetry circle where everyone shares what they’ve written. The art exhibition A Pound of Feathers by Pragati Dalvi Jain explores themes such as identity, motherhood, and solidarity.



An exhibition walkthrough by the artist

Ripal Dixit, a city curator for Poets of Mumbai (Poets of Community), explains the programme, “The highlight is the art exhibit by Jain. We’ll also end with a special something — at the end of the poetry circle. Each poet will write their anchor word on their palm — a quiet promise to carry forward the feeling that moved them most.” Dixit adds, “It’s about blending visual art with poetry and giving everyone a safe, inspiring space to express themselves, especially on themes that matter.”



Ripal Dixit

ON June 21

AT Apre Art House, Plot No. 28, Sanghvi House, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba.

LOG ON TO DM @poetsofmumbai on Instagram for registration

ENTRY Rs 100