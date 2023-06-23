Purple all the way

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2023 05:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A tribute to Deep Purple at this Powai venue will take you back to the early years of OG rock and roll

Sign up for this event full of good food and drinks, and good mood and music. Photo Courtesy: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Hailed as one of the pioneers of heavy metal and modern hard rock, a tribute to English rock band Deep Purple will have you grooving to the pumping beats all night. End the World Music Week on this rocky, nostalgic note at Powai's The Finch.


And who better to helm this tribute than the city's favourite performer and composer, and a long-time fan of Deep Purple, Ravi Iyer? Joining Iyer on this night filled with nostalgia will be veteran musicians Rajiv Sunam, Crehyl Pereira, Dimple Cyrus, Russel Fernandes and Aniket Waghmonde. Sign up for this event full of good food and drinks, and good mood and music.


On June 25; 8.30 pm onwards
At The Finch, Sakhi Vihar Road, Powai.
Log on to insider.in
Call 𝟗𝟖𝟕𝟏𝟕𝟑𝟎𝟕𝟑𝟏 (for reservations)
ENTRY R499

