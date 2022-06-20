Expert tips to photograph the monsoon

Light showers in the city marked their arrival with a flood of photos on social media. Three photographers share ideas to capture the many moods of monsoon

File pic

Zoom in

The mundane in the city turns magical on Kush Kush AKA @thebombaywalla’s Instagram grid. Beyond waves crashing at Marine Drive and the play of colour of the skies, he nudges us to look within for rainy clicks. “I think monsoon has a tendency to make us look inwards and slow down. I find myself gravitating towards the little things, be it puddles, birds outside my window or water droplets,” he explains. Look out for plants after a shower, he says, pointing to how the flora around us is able to hold on to the rain longer. “I love puddles, and often merge two if I can find them. When you’re waiting for a rickshaw, check out your shadow in the puddles, which makes for a fascinating capture. Before the autorickshaw passes by and splashes you with water, of course,” he chuckles. Embrace the shadows or the low light in the monsoon, he suggests; it lends to the mood. If you’re keen to string together some pictures of the rains into a Reel, Kush has a tip: You can’t go wrong with old Bollywood songs.

A shadow play in puddles shot by Kush Kush

Sky so high

The sky is your muse in the monsoon, believes poet, photographer and branding professional Anushka Gupta (@anushkagupta5), whose skyscapes are a reminder to always look up. “I love the freshness that the rains bring; the skies are clearer and everything turns green. That’s inspiring. The sky, especially, becomes quite dramatic around this time; one gets to witness its actual magnitude and a blast of colours, which is otherwise lost to haze and pollution,” she explains. Instead of waiting around for a perfect spot, Gupta suggests one can capture the monsoon sky wherever they are. “Let buildings, silhouettes, or trees be part of the frame; when you add another element, it’s nicer.” Also, look out for the ink blue hue that the sky acquires during heavy rains; it makes for a cinematic and poetic effect. Don’t be shy to capture it while you’re whizzing past in a car, she says; raindrops on glass only add to the monsoon feels.

An inky blue monsoon sky captured by Anushka Gupta

Vantage point

CITY chronicler and photographer Gopal MS’ (@sloganmurugan) sublime ‘cloud report’ shots have for long held this writer’s fancy, often making us wonder where they’re captured from. High-rises, the seaside, mangroves, wetlands, lakes and other open spaces make for great vantage points, he tells us. “Find out places nearby from where you can shoot the rain. For instance, I go to this place called Sagar Vihar at Thane Creek. If you take the local train, foot over bridges offer beautiful views of the city,” he reveals, adding that a nice foreground adds to the story. But before you go scouring for locations, develop a sense of observation and keep an eye out for the weather. Seek help from weather report apps such as AccuWeather or windy.com. “Enable HDR on your phone camera that offers great contrasts in pictures. One can also download apps that allow you to adjust aperture if you’re keen to dabble with the basics of photography.” What’s monsoon without food? Head to bhaji or fish markets and koliwadas to look out for seasonal veggies and dried fish, he suggests, and get cracking on a food series.

A rainy cricket match captured by Gopal MS