Ready for flea mania

Pic courtesy/@maatikaari

Pottery studio Maatikaari is organising the second edition of its 61Flea at its Versova venue. The market will include thrifted wardrobe essentials, healthy vegan food stalls and shops, ceramic and clay tableware, a hand-poked tattoo studio and more, as well as a live pottery session.

On: February 25 and 26; 11.30 am to 10 pm

On: Maatikaari, Shop No. 3, Benzar Apartments, Yari Road, Versova