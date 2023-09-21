Retrace Bappa’s legacy in Girgaon with this guided trail

As the city’s favourite festival gets underway, a guided trail revisits Girgaon’s Ganpati pandals and workshops that celebrate its historicity

Fourth-generation murtikaar Jayesh More at the workshop. File pic

It is the time of the year when the city’s nightlife is at its peak, but instead of heading to night clubs and pubs, you will spot Mumbaikars — youngsters and elders alike — heading to Ganpati pandals over the course of the 10-day festival. One of the favourite spots is where the festival is believed to have begun in the city — Girgaon’s Keshavji Nayak Chawl, which is currently hosting its 131st Ganesh idol. This is also where heritage enthusiasts will gather over the weekend, as part of a heritage walk by Shruti Railka, named Ganpatis of Girgaon.



The second-oldest pandal Jitekarwadi is celebrating 130 years

“The walk will be led by Girgaon’s 28-year-old resident and heritage enthusiast, Rohan Damushte,” Railka, who usually collaborates with experts for her walks, informs us. Her journey started in May last year, and she’s been hosting heritage and food walks ever since. “This is our first pandal-hopping experience. We felt what better place to explore than from where it all began?” She reveals.

Accompanied by Railka, Damushte will lead the group through five to six pandals of Girgaon, including Keshavji Naik Chawl, Jitekarwadi (the city’s second-oldest known pandal, which is currently celebrating 130 years), Jagannath Chawl, Shantaram Chawl, Nikadwari lane’s Girgaoncha Raja and Akhil Mugbhat’s Girgaoncha Maharaja.

“These are pandals that are over a century old, and are directly or indirectly linked to Lokmanya Tilak. There is so much history to uncover, and countless stories to tell,” Railka remarks. The group will also visit workshops where generations of murtikaars continue to create life-like idols. The halts include the famous More workshop, which sculpts the Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati every year. “The workshop has a rich history that dates back to nearly 150 years. The lead artisan, Jayesh More, is the fourth-generation murtikaar and a gold medallist. He is best known for his intricate detailing on the idols,” Damushte informs.



Shruti Railka and Rohan Damushte

“The aim of visiting these workshops is for the people to understand their life and working routines, and how they continue to cater to century-old traditions. En route, we will also savour Bappa’s favourite, ukadiche modaks,” Railke signs off.

