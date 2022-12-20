Ring in the cheer

The Montessori school in Andheri organises Santa’s workshops for children aged one to three. They will hunt for candy canes, make reindeer crafts, sing carols and enjoy sensory snow play
Shopping wonderland
World of Christmas is curated by Surreal Design Studio, and has activities for all ages with live performances. Adults can browse premium products and get buzzed with Santa at his grotto with the tastiest brews and food. Children can enjoy workshops and games curated by Hamleys, Artstation, and more.
TILL December 25; 12 pm to 10 pm
AT Jio World Drive, BKC.
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 500
Little Amigos Santa
The Montessori school in Andheri organises Santa’s workshops for children aged one to three. They will hunt for candy canes, make reindeer crafts, sing carols and enjoy sensory snow play. Wreath-making, tree decoration, ice painting, and many more fun activities await. Plus, there are goodie bags at the end of the sessions.
ON December 22 to 23; 10.30 am to 12 pm; 4.30 pm to 6 pm
AT 7 Bungalows, Andheri West.
LOG ON TO allevents.in
COST Rs 1,500
Join the fold
Origami Mitra, an organisation that works towards boosting the Japanese’s paper folding art, has an exhibition cum workshop planned, and it’s easy enough for beginners. The event is led by origami experts such as Tomoko Fuse from Japan, David Brill from the UK, Paul Jackson and Miri Golan from Israel, John Montroll and Meenakshi Mukerji from the US, and Saburo Kase (the visually-challenged artist). The highlight of the display will be the dog park, a variety of stars, birds, tessellations, and a model of St Basil’s Cathedral.
ON December 23 to 25; 11 am to 6.30 pm
AT Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya
CALL 9969461148
FREE