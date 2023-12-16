Listen in to the Cathedral choir for a magical eventing of choral music inside a historic church in SoBo

Cathedral choir at St Thomas Cathedral

Listen to this article Ringing in the Christmas cheer x 00:00

Immerserself in the spirit of a classic Christmas celebration by joining the Cathedral community at St Thomas’ Cathedral, Fort. Experience the timeless charm of the holiday season during the A Festival of Nine Lessons and carols church service tomorrow from 6.30 pm onwards. The 300-year-old historic landmark will be filled with the harmonious voices of a 19-member choir, performing beloved traditional carols like O Come, All Ye Faithful and Joy to the World. The programme will also feature distinctive Christmas tunes, including We've Got Good News to Tell! by Don Besig and Adam Lay A-Bounden by Boris Ord. Don't miss this opportunity to embrace the joy and warmth of the season in a setting of cherished melodies and festive cheer.

According to Ravi Joshua, organist and choirmaster, attendees of the event will have the opportunity to soak in the timeless story of the Biblical narrative recounting the birth of Christ while joyfully singing cherished carols. “It speaks of a little shepherd boy playing a pipe on the lonely hills of Bethlehem where no one might hear him. But the song goes on to say that it is a King (the Christ child) who will hear the boy play sweet lullabies when he gets to Bethlehem,” explains Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT