Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Food to games TV shows director Palki Sharma shares how she spends her weekends

Food to games: TV shows director Palki Sharma shares how she spends her weekends

Updated on: 04 January,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

My mornings are for my family and my dogs. I am away all week and there is a lot of cuddling and snuggling to make up for

Food to games: TV shows director Palki Sharma shares how she spends her weekends

Palki Malhotra

Listen to this article
Food to games: TV shows director Palki Sharma shares how she spends her weekends
x
00:00

Creator of famous young-adult rom-com TV shows like Dil Dosti Dance, Dill Mill Gayye and now, the Shantanu Maheshwari-starrer Campus Beats, among others, Borivali’s Palki Malhotra takes time out from the reel romance every weekend to romanticise the real-life neighbourhoods of Bandra and Juhu. Here is what her weekend looks like:


. Hooman duties: My mornings are for my family and my dogs. I am away all week and there is a lot of cuddling and snuggling to make up for.


. Food: I am always on the go during the week, multitasking, and I barely get a breather. So, I like to slow down on weekends. The Homemade Cafe in Juhu helps me contain the energy. It’s the vibe that makes me want to revisit time and again. I usually go there with friends during the evening; take my 4 o’clock cappuccinos and indulge in their mushroom risotto. I recently turned vegetarian, and I love how they cook this dish. 


Later, I prefer to drive from Bandra to Juhu, and back. No matter how bad the traffic is, I need my weekend drives, including a stop at Bandstand for street food. My friends love the shawarma there, while I like the pani puri. By now you must know that I am a big foodie.

. Movies: On midnights during the weekend, I watch at least one movie, either with friends and family, or alone. It continues till 2.30 am or so, and I am either watching rom-coms, which is my go-to genre, or horror.

. Research: I reserve a few dedicated hours for intense research. That is my ‘me time’. It involves thorough reading of blogs, Hindi and English newspapers, magazines 
and any kind important content on the Internet. I read about conspiracy theories or what Gen-Z are up to today, what they are watching and consuming, etc.

. Games: I am not into [video] gaming but I enjoy outdoor games. For me, the perfect way to end the weekend is either by playing seven to eight rounds of doubles in badminton or having a seven-a-side football match. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK