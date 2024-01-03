Food to games: TV shows director Palki Sharma shares how she spends her weekends

My mornings are for my family and my dogs. I am away all week and there is a lot of cuddling and snuggling to make up for

Palki Malhotra

Creator of famous young-adult rom-com TV shows like Dil Dosti Dance, Dill Mill Gayye and now, the Shantanu Maheshwari-starrer Campus Beats, among others, Borivali’s Palki Malhotra takes time out from the reel romance every weekend to romanticise the real-life neighbourhoods of Bandra and Juhu. Here is what her weekend looks like:

. Hooman duties: My mornings are for my family and my dogs. I am away all week and there is a lot of cuddling and snuggling to make up for.

. Food: I am always on the go during the week, multitasking, and I barely get a breather. So, I like to slow down on weekends. The Homemade Cafe in Juhu helps me contain the energy. It’s the vibe that makes me want to revisit time and again. I usually go there with friends during the evening; take my 4 o’clock cappuccinos and indulge in their mushroom risotto. I recently turned vegetarian, and I love how they cook this dish.

Later, I prefer to drive from Bandra to Juhu, and back. No matter how bad the traffic is, I need my weekend drives, including a stop at Bandstand for street food. My friends love the shawarma there, while I like the pani puri. By now you must know that I am a big foodie.

. Movies: On midnights during the weekend, I watch at least one movie, either with friends and family, or alone. It continues till 2.30 am or so, and I am either watching rom-coms, which is my go-to genre, or horror.

. Research: I reserve a few dedicated hours for intense research. That is my ‘me time’. It involves thorough reading of blogs, Hindi and English newspapers, magazines

and any kind important content on the Internet. I read about conspiracy theories or what Gen-Z are up to today, what they are watching and consuming, etc.

. Games: I am not into [video] gaming but I enjoy outdoor games. For me, the perfect way to end the weekend is either by playing seven to eight rounds of doubles in badminton or having a seven-a-side football match.