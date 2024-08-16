A workshop will guide participants to connect with their inner self and feminine wisdom through gentle movement-based practices

Participants at a previous womb play workshop in the city

Listen to this article Attend this workshop in Andheri to connect with your inner self through movement x 00:00

This Sunday will see the third edition of the Womb Play workshop, an initiative that was inspired by the founders’ experience when it came to connecting with their divine feminine energy through movement and breath work. Founders Sudipta Mondal and Savli Patil met at a belly dancing workshop and wanted to create a space for women to have an opportunity to reconnect with their feminine energy through movements and self-care habits. “Learning belly dancing helped me reconnect with my feminine self, and tap into my feminine wisdom” explains Mondal. The initiative started from a place of curiosity about how female anatomy works. “We realised that there is less information in the cyclical way of living for women and how to train and treat your body to cater to its requirements,” explains Patil.

Savli Patil and Sudipta Mondal

This four-hour immersive workshop will incorporate movement-based practices to enhance physical, emotional and spiritual wellness of women. The workshop starts with activating the body through play “I realised that women have lost the element of play in their life,” remarks Mondal. Playing is the biochemical way of releasing trauma stored in the body. Women engage in solo or partner activities like ball play, which will help them reconnect with their playful childlike self. This is followed by stretches to cool down the body and a womb massage to relax the mind and body. Belly dancing is an integral part of the workshop, “It is connected with the womb and abdomen and unlocking the sacral chakra — the centre of creativity, sensuality, and emotional well-being,” explains Patil.

The workshop includes a voice activation segment that helps participants relax their jaw and activate the throat chakra, helping release trauma and tension. Next, participants gather in a womb circle — a space for open communication, where each woman shares her experiences and wisdom with the group. “These experiences make you realise that the divine feminine energy isn’t something you seek outside, it is already within you and is a remembrance of who you are,”

explains Patil.

The founders are looking into starting an online edition of womb play workshops in September “We want women to continuously tune their activities to their inner selves, and our online class aims to create a supportive community for this journey,” Mondal signs off.

AGE GROUP 14 years and above

ON August 18; 9 am to 1 pm

AT Venus Tower, Veera Desai Road, Azad Nagar 2, MHADA Colony, Andheri West.

Log on to @wombplay

Call 9920770081, 9711013282

ENTRY Rs 3,113 onwards