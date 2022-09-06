What you need to know about these two new running shoes

Our in-house fitness freak puts two new running shoes in the market to the test — one that is suited for beginners, and other, for runners of all kinds

Light on the road

The first thing that crosses our minds when handling a Skechers’ GORun Ride 9 pair is the fact that it is extremely lightweight — at 6.4 oz, it is easily among the lighter running shoes in the market. The makers manage to shave off ounces without compromising on essentials — it is still well-cushioned, and offers enough wriggle room at the toes.

While navigating a six-mile run, we found that the shoe offered protection from impact, and felt sturdy on the feet for the entire duration. The rocker shape shoe, offering a mid-foot to toe-off boost, did have a propulsive effect, and helped us work at a faster pace than we normally do. This gives us reason to believe that the pair would also serve sprinters well, however, we did not put this to test. Due to the brand’s proprietary Hyperburst midsole, the shoe did not offer an unnecessary bounce, enabling us to seamlessly cover long distances. The landing, however, did seem flatter than usual, making us weary about the shoe’s impact on long-distance runners.

The Ride 9 is a suitable daily trainer that will serve you well for short and mid-distance runs. But, its fit is an issue. Having rarely encountered trouble in purchasing shoes of size UK 5, we found that this one did not fit true to size. This writer had to add an in-sole, and wear thicker socks to fix the sizing issue. It would be a good idea to try the pair to find your ideal size.

Weight 6.4 oz pros Lightweight; good propulsive effect cons Not true to size

Energy booster

At 8.3 oz, the Adidas Supernova may not traditionally seem like the lightest running shoe, but it feels delightfully comfortable on the feet. The brand aptly classifies this as a running shoe appropriate for beginners as it offers a seamless experience on short-distance runs.



When one considers the city’s pothole-ridden streets, an avid runner would pick a pair that offers sufficient ankle stability to limit injuries. While the Supernova may seem lighter than our traditional trainers, we felt suitably secure while navigating the six-mile route. The shoe lives up to its promise of delivering superior energy return due to the brand’s popular boost technology, making it simpler to clock in mile after mile without losing pace. Significantly happy with how lightweight the shoe was, we decided to put it to a speed-test with an HIIT sprinting session on another day, and this is when it began to truly feel heavy on the feet. There was a noticeable reduction in our pace, and the extra bounce made it difficult to propel ourselves forward swiftly, making it less suited for sprinting sessions. We also found the pair giving way during distances that exceeded six miles with the landing seeming flatter.

In an increasingly climate-conscious market, this budget-friendly pair has been created with a lower carbon footprint and recycled material. It is surely a competent running shoe, especially within its price range, and meets its promise of providing a comfortable, fuss-free experience.

Weight 8.3 oz pros Lightweight; great energy return cons Less suited for longer runs

