A new running community aims to break away from the competitive nature of the activity by hosting easy 5k runs across the city every alternate week

Participants from three different generations join a community run in Navi Mumbai. PICs COURTESY/Rhythm J

Listen to this article Run, Mumbai, run x 00:00

Annual sports day used to be a dreaded time when Bandra-based (below) Akshada Patil was a school-goer. Now, in 2024, the 27-year-old enjoys her early hour runs in the city, as she leads groups of new runners to finish 5k runs every alternate week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our 10th community run earlier this month saw 110 participants,” she beams. Running, just like Patil’s other life decisions, began impulsively, as she signed up for 42k in the annual Tata Marathon. “I had just started running short distances before lockdown — about two or three kilometers. Signing up for 42k was obviously a huge deal. I didn’t realise this until a friend knocked sense into me,” she chuckles. So, she decided to begin with the Navy Half Marathon (21k). “Training wasn’t easy. I was making all the beginner’s mistakes like sprinting and ending up getting tired easily. I signed up for Guided Runs with Nike, and that’s when my real journey with running began,” she recalls, “As I made friends in the running community, I noticed how the majority of the participants are 35 and above. Many of them started running because they now realised the health benefits of doing so. But it made me wonder what kept people from my age group from showing up at these marathons.”



Participants warm up and dance as they ring in the 10th community run at Carter Road

The content creator launched a YouTube channel where she would inspire youngsters across the globe to take up running as a hobby under the hashtag #RunwithOverlydaa. “After the first few months, I took down the hashtag because no one was using it. But my friends pushed me to go on. One day, someone from Ahmednagar posted about their running journey using my hashtag, thanking me for inspiring them. Soon, many others started resuming or going on their first runs under this hashtag,” she shares. It was also a time when community runs were all the rage in Australia and America. Enthusiasts started requesting her to host similar runs in Mumbai. “My first run was an invite-only initiative because I wasn’t sure how it would go. But the response was overwhelming, and now, I host open-for-all community runs for groups of over hundred people,” she reveals.



Akshada Patil guides the group through the warm up

Her runs begin with simple warm-ups, followed by dividing runners into pace groups. “The idea of the run is to make it non-competitive and community-oriented. That means that people can run throughout, or do a mix of running, jogging and walking as per their capacity. The pace groups are aimed to keep people with similar paces in company,” Patil explains. “While running, it is important to not think of it as a pain, or not compare yourself with others. If you follow these thumb rules, you’ll love your runs,” she signs off.

Log on to @overlydaa on Instagram

One step at a time

>> Invest in a good pair of running shoes; your feet will thank you.

>> Set small, achievable goals. Start with distances like 5k or 10k, and build from there.

>> Join a running community. Surrounding yourself with like-minded people keeps you motivated and makes the experience more fun.

>> Don’t compare yourself with others. Every run is a personal victory, no matter the pace or distance.

By Akshada Patil

Also check out

>> Sisters run together

Sweat it out and run alongside, fellow sisters! Gear for 3k and 5k runs every Saturday in October. Each run is led by a certified coach, and is followed by bonding over breakfast at a nearby café.

TIME 6.15 am to 7.30 am

MEETING POINT Opposite Galaxy Apartments, BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO sistersinsweat.in

CALL 9874272551

COST Rs 250 per session, Rs 750 monthly packages

>> Free fitness for all

This community offers sessions four days a week for Harbour Line enthusiasts, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It features community runs, strength workouts, and training on the Sahyadri ground and Eastern Express Highway.

TIME 6 am onwards

MEETING POINT Sahyadri Ground, Tilak Nagar, Chembur West.

LOG ON TO @tilaknagarrunningclub

CALL 8898465772

>> Run the Mumbai way

Run along the iconic stretches of Shivaji Park and Marine Drive. Sessions are held twice a week, Thursdays for speed intervals and Sundays for long-distance runs.

TIME 5.45 am onwards

MEETING POINT Thursdays: Shivaji Park, Dadar West. Sunday; near NCPA, Marine Drive.

LOG ON TO @bombayrunning

CALL 7400088990

COST Free for running, join the crew for Rs 2,500

Compiled by Kanisha Softa