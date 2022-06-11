Register for the Navi Mumbai Half Marathon this weekend

Slip into your running shoes and register for the Navi Mumbai Half Marathon

Pic/iStock

Light pre-monsoon showers indicate that the city can at least imagine that the rains will arrive soon. It’s also the ideal weather to head out for a good run. For serious runners in the city and its suburbs, the Navi Mumbai Half Marathon might be your last chance before the heavens open up. The marathon, organised by Bharat Running, will begin at Nerul Gymkhana and is divided into three categories — five km, 10 km, and 21 km.

The marathon will start with a Zumba warm-up session to get participants ready for the race. Following the flag-off, competitors will be given access to all required assistance, including a medical team. “Sunday mornings are great for such marathons since they attract a large number of participants and there is less traffic on the streets than usual,” shares Sarita Tanwar of Bharat Running.

Sarita Tanwar

This year’s age categories include 10 to 44 years, 45 to 59 years, and 60 years and above, apart from men and women categories. Participants will be provided with breakfast and a Zumba cool-down session that will be followed by prize distribution. “We have witnessed a huge change in the mindset of people after the pandemic, with many becoming more mindful about their health. Through this marathon, we request people to make running a part of their lifestyle,” she adds. The organisers are keen to spread the word that running is one of the most effective ways to stay fit.

“We ensure that the marathon is also a celebration for everyone and a community sport,” Tanwar says, adding, “We see many participants connecting with other runners and expanding their network. At the end of the day, they don’t just have medals; but a sense of accomplishment and joy.”

On June 12, 5 am onwards

At Nerul Gymkhana, Sector 28, Navi Mumbai.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Call 7777085146

Cost Rs 750 onwards