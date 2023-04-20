This Earth Day, take time out from the hustle to reconnect with nature in an urban forest

Participants will be served a traditional Warli meal

Listen to this article World Earth Day 2023: Reconnect with Earth at Mumbai's lush-green national park x 00:00

Man is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself,” said American marine biologist and author Rachel Carson in a documentary, shortly before she succumbed to breast cancer in 1964. She is known to have set the stage for the first Earth Day in 1970 through her eye-opening book, Silent Springs, written against the proliferating chemical industries and their impact on the planet. By 1990, Earth Day became a global phenomenon with 141 countries and 200 million people joining hands to protect nature. The concept of sustainable living began to pick up as more number of people joined this mission. In India, however, there were many who were not new to sustainability; it was only a new term for them.



A Warli member explains the symbolism in their art

“Sustainable living may have started in the West but it always existed in Indian villages, and among tribal groups,” says eco-conscious travel enthusiast Daniel D’Souza. The Warli community residing in the heart of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) is one such example. D’Souza and Anand Kabir, a meditation and spiritual coach, have collaborated with NGO Seva Charitable Trust this World Earth Day to host an Art and Soul gathering in the city’s lush-green national park. In an attempt to encourage people to take time out from their fast lives and reconnect with simplicity at a flora and fauna hotspot, this gathering will begin with a meditation session hosted by Kabir, who promises some fun, the unconventional way. After participants let go of all their urban baggage, the team will treat them to local breakfast, including special poha and vada prepared by members of the Warli community.

They will then be introduced to Warli art created by the tribal youth. The youngsters will not only teach the craft but also guide participants through some original artworks painted by their ancestors as a means to communicate with each other. “There is a lot to learn from them,” says D’Souza — founder of Naturesapien Experiences, adding, “Money can buy you happiness. But the tribals will teach you the art of finding happiness within [yourself].”

At the art workshop, the team will provide participants with upcycled white cloth bags prepared by the Warlis and Seva Charitable Trust. They can let their creative juices flow as they design these bags. Once ready, they can either take the product home or return it to the locals for sale. “This workshop will not only help us connect with nature and a simple lifestyle but also promote the Warli community and their livelihood,” he adds.

Just when you think you’re done, the best part of the session commences — you get a chance to dig into a tribal thali comprising millet bhakris, moringa leaf dal and sides including peanut chutney and thecha. Leave the park with a happy mind, soul and tummy with the intent to return for more.

On: April 22; 7:45 am onwards

Meeting point: Gandhi Tekdi, SGNP, Borivali East

Cost: Rs 1,700

Log on to: insider.in

Earth matters

>> Learn about the dire need to participate in conservation projects through a video that will be live-streamed by earthday.org.

Time: 11.30 pm to 12.30 pm

Log on to: youtube.com

>> Sign up for a hybrid yoga session by the Society for Environment Conservation and Research.

Time: 6 am to 7 am (offline); 7.30 am to 8.30 am (online)

At: SGNP, Borivali East.

Log on to: facebook.com

>> Attend two beach clean-ups organised by the youth-led environment platforms, Mangrove Warriors India and Change Is Us, respectively.

Time: 8 am to 10 am at Uttan Beach, Mira-Bhayandar. log on to @mangrovewarriorsindia

Time: 7.30 am onwards

At: Chowpatty beach, Girgaum.

Log on to: @change.is.us