Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Team Guide Loves Looking for quirky Christmas dcor This desi version of Santa Claus may just be what you need

Team Guide Loves: Looking for quirky Christmas décor? This desi version of Santa Claus may just be what you need

Updated on: 13 December,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

We’re pretty close to bringing him home this Christmas; what about you?

Team Guide Loves: Looking for quirky Christmas décor? This desi version of Santa Claus may just be what you need

Representation pic

Team Guide Loves: Looking for quirky Christmas décor? This desi version of Santa Claus may just be what you need
It’s that time of the year, when the mind does a quick recap if you’ve out-maxed yourself when it comes to Christmas décor, especially if you’re the kind who slants towards quirk and off-beat. It was typically in one of those moods that this writer went into browsing overdrive, and stumbled upon Santa Claus. Except that this version is a desi one, from Kerala to be precise.


Dressed in a mundu and his iconic red jacket, this version has swapped the sleigh and reindeer and appears all set to vroom around in an autorickshaw to distribute gifts to children from different parts of the state. The quirky find is hand-painted individually, using marble dust and resin. It definitely grabbed the eyeballs for reimaging Santa in a desi avatar in every sense. We’re pretty close to bringing him home this Christmas; what about you?


LOG ON TO memorytrain.com
COST Rs 3,600


christmas kerala mumbai guide Home decor culture

