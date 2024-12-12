We’re pretty close to bringing him home this Christmas; what about you?

It’s that time of the year, when the mind does a quick recap if you’ve out-maxed yourself when it comes to Christmas décor, especially if you’re the kind who slants towards quirk and off-beat. It was typically in one of those moods that this writer went into browsing overdrive, and stumbled upon Santa Claus. Except that this version is a desi one, from Kerala to be precise.

Dressed in a mundu and his iconic red jacket, this version has swapped the sleigh and reindeer and appears all set to vroom around in an autorickshaw to distribute gifts to children from different parts of the state. The quirky find is hand-painted individually, using marble dust and resin. It definitely grabbed the eyeballs for reimaging Santa in a desi avatar in every sense. We’re pretty close to bringing him home this Christmas; what about you?

