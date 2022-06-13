Experts share tips on public speaking

Citing the repercussions caused by the now-suspended spokesperson of a political party, experts share how to ensure you speak to your audience in a responsible, balanced and sensitive manner

Representative Image

The impact of the controversial remarks of a recently suspended spokesperson of a political party in India further throws light on the importance of sensitivity and respect when utilising a public platform to address a varied audience. Those interested in public speaking training do so with the intention of clear communication of opinions and facts, as well as to maintain their popularity with audiences in today’s cancel culture. However, the aim of such training and awareness of one’s platform must stem from a sense of respect for people of all backgrounds. Akash Gautum, motivational speaker and corporate trainer, reflects, “As we continue to unlearn and learn, we move forward to a space of mutual respect. It’s excellent that there are more and more discussions on sensitivity towards all genders, religions and cultures. The younger generation, especially those below 25 years of age, are well-informed and furthering this change.” So, what should speakers keep in mind when given the opportunity to speak on a public platform? We ask public speaking and communication coaches for guidelines.

No debate about it

Akash Gautum, 44, motivational speaker and corporate trainer

Use a ‘vector’: Explaining your point can be better than making a direct statement. Use a vector — like a story or instances. Stories are impactful; they help to engage the listener’s imagination, and enable the speaker to convey context, nuances and different perspectives. Be cool and tone it well: Don’t get agitated. The person who never loses their temper always wins. Don’t let your tone, volume or emotions become louder than your point. Acknowledge it all: If you make a mistake or say something incorrect, acknowledge it, apologise and move on. If you digress, you can always pause and return to the point.

Game-planning with confidence

Ami Ved, 42, communication coach and founder, Speakwithamee

Stay attentive: When you have the opportunity to speak on a public platform, remember that mindfulness is the key to ensure controversial topics do not get out of hand. Be a mindful listener so that you can respond accordingly. Speak your audience’s language: Apart from what you speak, pay attention to how you speak because ultimately what your audience hears matters the most. When you speak in the audience’s language, they will be able to relate to and understand you better. Focus on the takeaways: Be clear on the purpose of your message — what is that one piece of information you want your audience to leave with? What is the outcome of your speech? Plan your speaking points so you can stay on track. Pause and reflect: It’s okay to take a breather when discussing a sensitive topic in public. Take your time to understand the question or reiterate it for clarity. This will give you time to pause and engage the questioner, shifting the focus to an actual inquiry.

Quick tips

>> Be prepared: There is no excuse for lack of research on the topic. Stay updated on any developments and consider all potential talking points.

>> Don’t be impulsive: Avoid speaking from an “I feel” perspective. Instead, present verified and universal facts.

>> Where are you coming from? Be mindful of who you represent — whether yourself, an organisation, or a community — and who you address.

>> Stay on track: Don’t get dragged into unnecessary debates; politely, yet sternly, remind participants of the agenda.

Praveen Singh, 44, director, Cogito training and counselling centre

Listen to these podcasts

>> The Speaker’s Secrets by Edrico Ambrister: This podcast includes solo shows, and interviews with public speaking experts on how to communicate efficiently and effectively.

>> The Seen and the Unseen

by Amit Varma: While this is not a podcast on public speaking, press play to follow Varma as he navigates various fields, asks insightful questions, and engages in conversation.

>> Lit Nama: Episode 3 with Sonia Thomas: The episode navigates questions on whether there can be more sensitivity on digital platforms, and how one can wear opinions on their sleeve.