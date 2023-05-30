How successful is a festival dedicated to ice cream at keeping children busy and satiated? We dropped in to find out

Mr Frosty, the face of the event, is a hit with the children

Listen to this article End your summer in a fun way with this ice-cream carnival in Mumbai x 00:00

To celebrate the end of a sweltering May, about which the writer only liked guilt-free mangoes and ice cream binging, we headed to Kurla to check out the ongoing ice cream carnival, Frostyland. We enter Phoenix Marketcity through Gate 2 where two life-size ice cream installations are a teaser into this fantasyland. En route, we spot several ice cream trucks and kiosks as part of the fiesta put up by popular platforms like Baskin Robbins and MyFroyoLand. We skip these because we feel the real treat lies ahead.

The event offers various children’s activities and on-screen ice cream making-tutorials

ADVERTISEMENT

The hollering of kids acts as a guide to our destination. Soon enough we arrive at the party — a massive pink ice cream castle. We wait for another 15 minutes despite having bought the tickets beforehand; the castle is crammed with kids even at noontime. Once we’re inside, we notice parents and kids bond over various ongoing activities. While some kids are taking a slide down to the sprinkler pool that is filled with colourful sponge cubes, others are busy creating ice cream art using techniques like bubble painting and spray painting. As soon as a cute ice cream mascot steps in, the kids leave their activities and crowd around Mr Frosty.

Chocolate ice cream

Next, we head to the busiest part of the castle — a small kiosk that treats all entrants to a free ice cream. We pick a chocolate chip ice cream; the tiny chunks of sprinkled dark chocolate nicely complement the ice cream. It is recommended by a kid who had managed to secure three scoops of different flavours by availing his parents’ coupons. Now, we pass through the castle’s entrance and enter a small dark pink room. Here, parents and kids are watching a video of how ice creams are made. On the walls, frames display lesser-known facts about ice cream.

This festival is a strict no-go for those who don’t like the idea of being surrounded by kids on high-adrenaline rush but it’s the perfect space for parents who like to mix info-tainment with a fun treat.

Till June 15; 12 pm to 8 pm

At Frostyland, ground floor, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200 (includes a free ice cream and all the activities)