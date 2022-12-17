Season’s readings

We’ve curated a definitive reading list and the bookstores to visit to get you into the mood for the festive season

Children read Christmas books at Trilogy, Bandra. Pic/Ashish Raje

There's nothing quite as cosy as curling up with a cup of hot cocoa and a festive children’s book on an almost-wintry night in Mumbai. From classics to Indian authors and new finds, there’s a read for every child and they make for great gifts too. Nandita da Cunha, an award-winning city-based children’s author, shares, “Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without stories of Christmas! I can never resist children’s books that bring alive the spirit of the season. I also find it interesting how classics such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas [Dr Seuss] and The Christmas Carol [Charles Dickens], feature protagonists who don’t believe in Christmas only to undergo a change of heart. It makes ‘believers’ of us all.”

Kahani Tree’s joyful Christmas collection. Pic Courtesy/Facebook

“I can’t count the number of times I’ve read How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” confesses Nalini Sorensen, author of a Yuletide-themed book. “These reads warm the heart by bringing out the family theme. It’s so vital for Christmas to be Christmas,” she smiles.

(Left) Nalini Sorensen and Nandita da Cunha

Authors’ picks

. One Christmas Wish by Katherine Rundell: This is a lovely, quirky story about a boy who goes off on an adventure with Christmas ornaments that have come to life. The illustrations by Emily Sutton are magical.

. Dasher by Matt Tavares: A heartwarming tale of what happens when Santa meets a plucky young reindeer, Dasher who works with her family in a cruel, traveling circus.

. The Christmasaurus, by Tom Fletcher: This rhyming picture book about a dinosaur who wants to learn how to fly will make you forget everything you thought you knew about the North Pole, and you set off on a Christmas Eve adventure.

. Dogger’s Christmas, by Shirley Hughes: A classic seasonal sequel to the beloved story, Dogger. Published 40 years after the original, this is the special story of one boy and his beloved toy that always manages to be found.

Christmas titles by Indian authors

. Lucky, It’s Not Just a Christmas Story by Nalini Sorensen: This is a fun story, centred around family and friends, narrated by Lucky the dog. It’s told with plenty of heart (with colour-me pages by Shamika Chaves for young ones).

.When Santa Went Missing by Parinita Shetty: A hilarious read, it’s a story about Santa’s daughter, Noel, who is pushed to step in and keep the elves in check and prevent worldwide elfish panic, when Santa goes missing.

Head to these haunts

It’s storytime!

A magical storytelling session featuring The Talking Turtle for kids aged four

to nine.

ON December 24; 4 pm to 5 pm

AT Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, Fort.

CALL 261702277

Meet and read

Kids from the ages nine to 12 read out a 200-word essay on Santa Claus in Mumbai (urban planning and fantasy). There will also be a Christmas book reading session for four-plus-year-olds.

ON December 23 (essay); December 24 and 25 (book reading)

AT Trilogy, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO www.teltrilogy.com

.Get booked

A table full of Christmas reads.

TILL December 31; Monday to Saturday; 10 am to 6 pm

AT Kahani Tree, Prabhadevi. CALL 24306780 (for orders)

Go classic!

. On the First Day of Christmas by Roald Dahl

. A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote

. The Nutcracker by ETA Hoffman

. My First Elmer Christmas by David McKee

. Peter Rabbit: Happy Christmas, Peter! by Beatrix Potter

. Letters From Father Christmas by JRR. Tolkien

. The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Father Christmas by Eric Carle

. Counting Christmas by Karen Katz

