Here is a curated list of nine indie platforms to get your 2023 calendars

With a little over a month left for the new year to arrive, artists have begun rolling out their calendars. Here are nine of the coolest indie platforms to source your merchandise from

Limited edition

This Botanical Treasures desk calendar brings the colours and textures of the outdoors to your home. The A6 paper is pressed with preserved flowers and leaves collected by founder Reethi Tallam on morning walks and evening strolls.

Log on to: @happylittlehues on Instagram

Cost: Rs 600 plus shipping

For the foodies

Even with minimalistic designs, this ‘In an Indian Kitchen’ calendar speaks volumes about familiarity. The monotone calendar is cut in A6 cards, and available with a wooden stand.

Log on to: blobsandpatterns.com

Cost: Rs 254

Go mini

A calendar from NVillustration, a platform that makes three-dimensional miniature paper art of all things nature, must be as ‘mini’ as their creations. There are two sets to choose from — the pollinator series and the Christmas collection. The eight x 12.5-inch cards comprise 13 artworks with different bird, animal and insect species from across the world.

Log on to: etsy.com

Cost: Rs 845 onwards

Pop desi

Radio Bombay wants us to start the year right with SRK against Van Gogh backgrounds in January before moving on to some ‘Pyaar kiya toh darna kya’ love in February and other desi pop culture references.

Log on to: radiobombay.shop

Cost: Rs 2,861

Slice of life

Saurabh Dingare’s calendar will add an artistic touch to your desk. Every month’s painted illustrations depict the essence of the everyday in Dingare’s hand-painted motifs and figures that make up the artist’s recognisable style.

Log on to: madalasabysaurabh.com

Cost: Rs 699

The complete package

Get the new year on track with the Dream Journaling kit complete with a dated journal, planner, stickers book, desk calendar, self-care chapbook, travel journal, bookmarks, greeting cards and more.

Log on to: thetallelephant.com

Cost: Rs 3,699

Flowers for every month

Completely handmade, this limited-edition piece is made with dried flowers and comes with keychain locks so you can hook it to any belonging and carry it everywhere.

Log on to: @tazzbookmarks

Cost: Rs 500

Get your paperwork done

This DIY paper art lets you assemble the calendar in a three-dimensional shape —a typewriter, a toaster, a ship at sea, and a sewing machine. It’s all the art your desk is going to need.

Log on to: in.skygoodies.co

Cost: Rs 499 onwards

Colour the year

The Sunshine and Rainbows kit is the first product from the newly launched Scribble Lulu. It comprises an undated annual planner, a habit tracker book, a 15-page sticker book and a bookmark.

Log on to: @scribblelulu

Cost: Rs 2,799

