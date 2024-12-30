With the first week of the New Year upon us, we speak with Mumbaikars for mantras to get off the mark on a positive note

Readers suggest simple tasks, monthly vision boards (left, below) or incremental improvements for an easy first week. Representation pics

Listen to this article Mumbaikars share mantras to set the right tone for New Year 2025 x 00:00

Scribble it down

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, I would never plan for the coming year. But this is my last semester in college, and I will be shifting into another phase of life. I plan to take a gap year just to work on myself and figure out where I want to do my Masters. Hence, my goals for the first week are minimalistic. I have always had the habit of maintaining a journal. I hope to continue and maintain a daily planner, and look back at it by the end of the day. Although it is not compulsory, it helps me stay organised and evaluate how the day went.

Over the last few years, I have fallen behind on my reading. Over the last month, I started reading 10 pages each day. Other than this, I will try and go out for a jog either in the morning or the evening to stay on track with fitness plans for the first week.

Mihika Singh, student, 20, Chembur.

Small targets every month

One of the many things I used to do is create vision boards for the year. I have now realised that keeping the same goals throughout the year does not really work for me. As the year goes on, your goals change. Now, I plan to create a vision board for the first month, and take on the tasks listed on a weekly basis. Secondly, I hope to make small increments on my plans to stay fit. I am not consistent. For the last month, I have added on a micro habit of spending a day in the park, or attending a dance class once a week — to keep movement involved in my activities. I hope to keep this going since my brain is attuned to remind me every day that I need to get out of the house. It is helpful for both the mind and

the body.

Shravani Vijay Desai, student, 20, Borivli West.

Keep showing up

The past year has been a tough one on my health, and I realise that is something I need to focus on as I enter the latter part of my 30s. I don’t often make big resolutions as things keep changing. But I have decided on making changes to my diet, and to sign up for yoga sessions. I am not setting myself big targets. The key for the first week is to show up, and show up consistently for these sessions. Eventually, these little things will build up to long term benefits.

Sucheta Urankar, assistant manager, 37, Kalamboli.

Also Read: 5 health goals everyone should have in 2025, according to an expert

Eyes on the target

I have been working in production, but food has been my passion. I have always had this superstition that one should wake up early on time on the first day of the year. I believe that whatever I do on that day will set the tone for the year. As an entrepreneur and owner of a home-kitchen, I will start taking orders from the first week itself. The larger aim is to take my passion for food to the next level. To this end, I am trying to be more persistent and consistent in my approach. That’s my motto going into 2025.

Tahin Ojah Sharma, entrepreneur, 44, Malad.

Step back, and shore up finances

Even before the new year, I have been thinking of things I need to do. I am over 50-years-old now, and it is important for me to slow down. I need to be more disciplined with regards to my health. Starting this week, especially since it is a festive time, I want to cut down on socialising and prioritise sleeping on time. It is a small step, but can lead to benefits in the long run.

As an entrepreneur, and partner in a family-owned business, I am also looking at investments. It is important to focus on a future plan and reduce any financial anxieties. That will be one of the key goals.

Minesh Babla, entrepreneur, 55, Santacruz.