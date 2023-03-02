Dr Seuss birth anniversary: Try these fun quizzes to celebrate the American author

To celebrate Dr Seuss’ birth anniversary, and the recent news that a sequel of the 1957 classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is in the works, fans can try these fun quizzes curated by our in-house quiz nut

Dr Seuss’ Cat in the hat

In the fantastical universe of creativity, it’s often said that what Walt Disney was to entertainment, Theodor Seuss Geisel was to art and literature. The American author, poet and cartoonist who wrote under the pen name ‘Dr Seuss’ was born on this day in 1904. And to bring cheer to fans who continue to enjoy the magic of his written works, there’s news of a sequel to his most popular work, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The new title, How the Grinch Lost Christmas! is written by Alastair Heim, an author who has worked on other books in the Dr Seuss universe and picks up a year after the original story ended. Packed with valuable lessons about the spirit of the season, readers can expect it to hit bookshelves before Christmas.

If you’re in the mood to rekindle some of the old magic and sharpen your ‘Seuss Quotient’, pick your brain with these quizzes. Your time starts now!

The Guide’s Top 4 picks

1) Art fantasy

This platform is a must for those who find their mojo from looking beyond literature to Seuss’ art. It artfully [excuse the pun] dissects the great man’s thought process when it comes to his play with colours, form and shape, and probes the otherwise lesser-documented facets of his work, including the surrealistic tone in some of them. If your creative juices are overflowing, we suggest you attempt this fun quiz.

Level Easy Log on to https://www.drseussart.com/take-the-cats-quiz

Dr Seuss. Pics courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

2) Facts all the way

If you’re the kind who loves to carry the tag of a nerd as far as Dr Seuss books go, this quiz is for you. We didn’t do so badly, but here’s a hint — look out for mini clues in the questions, for this seemingly easy-looking quiz could get tricky as you click away. A slow clap for the creator of this curation.

Level Easy to medium Log on to https://www.factmonster.com/take-quiz/dr-seuss

3) Genius behind the man

This quiz turned out to be our favourite because it unraveled facets and quirks about Theodor Seuss Geisel that we didn’t know until now. Brownie points for the visual elements that will tease even the non-quizzing literature buff to tackle a question or, perhaps, the entire set.

Level Medium to tough Log on to https://www.proprofs.com/quiz-school/story.php?title=3dq-how-well-do-you-know-dr-seuss

4) Find your character

Now, here’s one that will make you guffaw, and think hard, too. We caution you to attempt this set only if you are well versed with the characters in Dr Seuss’ universe. There’s something for everyone, we promise, so give it a shot and allow for a little of that fantastical magic to enter into your life.

Level Tough Log on to https://brainfall.com/quizzes/which-dr-seuss-character-are-you/