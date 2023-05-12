Rambo circus group returns to Mumbai with international artists, to perform soon

India’s biggest circus troupe returns to the city for a specially curated show featuring international artistes

A clown in the act from a previous show

A faint memory from childhood — of being fascinated by a circus performance and being keen to join a troupe — returned when we learned that Rambo Circus was back for a series of performances at a Bandra venue. After being hailed by the central government for their work to keep the circus alive in the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic, they are back with a new act, Rambo Circus: International Circus Festival.



The bubble act by Viktoria (above) is one of the highlights of the show; (right) The troupe has trained over the pandemic to increase their skill level

“The pandemic left many troupes jobless. Because our troupe had that security, we decided to provide jobs to others. It’s also how our theatre shows began. So, currently, we have a tented show in Pune, a theatre show with Indian artistes in Surat, while the one in Bandra is a specially curated show that will be performed at limited venues,” says Sujit Dilip, co-owner of the circus. The 13th edition of World Circus Day was celebrated on April 15 this year, and Dilip considered this date ideal to begin their specially curated shows. “We began these half-a-month-long shows in Bangalore, and performed in Goa for the next 15 days. After Mumbai, we will head to Delhi,” he says.

Using the pandemic to upgrade their skills and performances, the troupe has added new acts to their two-hour long show. “We have incorporated glamour, comedy, suspense, and a lot more that our host neatly connects with the audience. We have a bubble act performed by our artiste Viktoria from Russia, where she creates huge bubbles of different shapes and sizes. While we expected children to be fascinated, it was mainly the older audience accompanying their kids who had the best time,” he reveals.

Dilip mentions that though they have travelled across the globe to showcase their performances, heading back to Mumbai, their base for the longest time, feels like a homecoming. The new act leaves everyone, including us, to wonder how a tent act can fit in a theatre. Dilip laughs, “ Even theatre crews are curious about this new setting. But given the amount of practice we had during the pandemic, we have managed to recreate our tent acts to suit the auditorium settings.” And while the perception about the circus has changed in the past four years with the added support of the Indian and international governments, Dilip hopes younger audiences will be encouraged to hit the outdoors to enjoy the charm of the circus.

Till: May 21; 1.30 pm, 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm

At: St Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West.

Log on to: in.bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 500 onwards