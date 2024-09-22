International Sign Language Day: How this Mumbai content creator raises awareness about deaf culture

On International Sign Language Day, meet content creator Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, known for his sensitive videos in Indian Sign Language

Prajapati and friends recreate the ‘Just Give My Money’ trend with a light-hearted twist

For Andheri-based Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, the day starts early with his favourite part of the routine — hitting the gym. At 1 pm, the master data associate reaches his workplace, and by 10 pm, he does what most people from this generation do for side hustle or sheer fun; he creates content with his friends. The only catch in this seemingly normal routine, which Prajapati barely looks at as a hurdle, is that he has both speech and hearing impairment.

When we catch up with Prajapati over a video call, Kolkata-based interpreter Sayantanee Chatterjee joins us to help us communicate. “Different people have different mother tongues, mine is Sign Language,” Chatterjee translates Prajapati’s signs for us. “I have been deaf and dumb since birth. Nearly 15 years ago, I started creating content on different social media platforms to spread awareness about the deaf culture. Only one month ago, I went viral on Instagram. Two of my videos hit the million mark, with many other crossing views in lakhs,” he beams.



Rakesh Kumar Prajapati’s take on the one-second-reel trend was informative and crossed a million views

The 33-year-old specialises in both Indian Sign Language (ISL) and American Sign Language (ASL). Often, he collaborates with influencers overseas to shed light on how different countries have different sign languages, like Polish Sign Language for Poland and Laotian Sign Language from Laos, and so on. His content includes review videos of latest technological developments like new Artificial Intelligence tools, small occurrences of Hindu-Muslim camaraderie, women’s safety and equality, and more. Some of our favourite videos from his content are the ones with his friends in the city — where they playfully pull each other’s legs, go on bike rides, hang out at their favourite haunts, and even hit the liquor store. Each of these videos has quirky, light-hearted storylines that aim to sensitively educate viewers that people with these impairments are no different from them. “We are all the same. We have the same brain, sleeping and eating habits, and we like to hang out with friends,” Prajapati expresses.



Sayantanee Chatterjee

He believes that it’s time to make Indian Sign Language not a thing to mock, but learn. “After all, isn’t it just another language?” He asks, adding, “It is simpler to learn than most other languages. It’s a fun combination of gestures and facial expressions. I am confident anyone can learn it!” Chatterjee is one of the friends who creates content with Prajapati from time to time. “He texted me on Instagram one day, expressing how amused he was that I was making learning sign language look so easy through my content. Since then, we make videos together, and I also freelance as an interpreter,” she shared. “We get mocked on a daily basis for communicating in Sign Language, but our approach to life and creating content remains optimistic. Even though we get hurt, we translate it into more positive videos to spread awareness, and urge people to learn sign language,” the duo signs off.

Log on to @rkshprajapati6

ISL for you

Here’s The Guide’s recommended picks of online spaces that teach ISL.

>> Indian Signing Hands Shiksha: This city-based organisation was established to reduce illiteracy in the deaf community. They run classes for specific subjects, such as English, Economics, Health and Fitness, and also conduct a month-long introductory course in Indian Sign Language at the beginner and advanced levels. These help in polishing communication and improving the performance of students academically. The course

also offers an insight into deaf culture.

LOG ON TO ishshiksha.com



A professor teaches ISL at the DEF Coaching Centre

>> Deaf Enabled Foundation: The foundation provides an introductory course spanning between a month and three months, especially for people who wish to facilitate interpretation. Learning sign language also orients organisations to open up and make their spaces more inclusive such that they may recruit members of the deaf community. They have an easy-to-navigate mobile app.

LOG ON TO: def.org.in/indian-sign-language-classes/



>> National Institute for Speech and Hearing: For a shorter, quicker course, this is another fun space to learn the language. The organisation offers a free six-week course with simple vocabulary and grammar lessons for everyday use.

LOG ON TO nish.ac.in

>> Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC): Those who wish to study the language further and get employed as teachers and interpreters of ISL will benefit from the two-year diploma. It includes courses that introduce students to deaf culture, history, identity, audism, myths and facts, and bi-cultural identities.

LOG ON TO islrtc.nic.in/dtisl/



>> Udemy: Deaf sentence structuring, layered mouth morphemes, descriptive signing, deaf manner and culture, and deaf psychology can be learnt in this self-paced course. This helps you educate yourself in ASL if you’re speaking to people in the US with hearing disabilities.

LOG ON TO udemy.com/course/sign-language/

>> BONUS: Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities offers a Diploma in ISL Interpretation. Classes are held in offline mode. Students spend two years training. It also offers a diploma in special education and a diploma in hearing, language speech in other cities across India.

AT 12 KC Marg, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO ayjnihh.nic.in

Curated by Nandini Varma