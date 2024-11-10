Want to learn something new? Choose from these workshops in Mumbai this week

Pick from this week’s best workshops
Master the mix
Get groovy and learn how to DJ at this one-day workshop that will teach you mixing, beat-matching, and live performance techniques with hands-on experience in handling industry standard DJ equipment.
ON November 11 to November 29
AT Media Skills New York, Bhudargad Colony, Andheri West.
LOG ON TO insider.in
ENTRY Rs 699
Shake a leg
Slip into your dancing shoes, invite your dancing partner and head to this dance workshop to learn the ways of Kizomba — a lively social dance genre that originated in Angola in the late 1980s.
ON November 17; 8 pm
AT Latin Twist, Benchmark Plaza, 33rd Road, Khar West.
LOG ON TO insider.in
ENTRY Rs 150 (exclusively for couples)
Know your birds
Sign up for an interactive session with naturalist Asif Khan that dives deep into the migratory patterns of some of Mumbai’s seasonal avian visitors including the flamingos.
ON November 12; 2 pm
AT Nature Interpretation Centre, SGNP, Borivli West.
LOG ON TO @sanjaygandhinationalpark
FREE