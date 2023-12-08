Pick from these Christmas themed performances across two SoBo venues that promise to ring in the festive cheer

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Christmas 2023: Attend these events in Mumbai to bring in the festive cheer x 00:00

The Catholic Gymkhana Marine Drive will present an evening of Christmas Carols both old and new, jolly and thoughtful, to put you in the Christmas mood. The performances will be by choirs as well as soloists. This is open to non-members, so don’t miss this opportunity to soak in a soulful evening with friends and family.

On: Tomorrow

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: The Catholic Gymkhana, Marine Drive

Entry: Rs 150 (guest fee for non-members); free for kids below 12; free for members

There’s no better way to get into X’mas mode than by experiencing a weekend filled with music, food and gifts. Join in the carol singing in one of the oldest East Indian clusters in the city, at Khotachiwadi. The local communities will jam with 47A gallery and Baro Market to showcase unique crafts as well.

On: December 9 and 10

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

At: Khotachiwadi, Girgaum

ADVERTISEMENT