Christmas 2023: Attend these events in Mumbai to bring in the festive cheer

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Pick from these Christmas themed performances across two SoBo venues that promise to ring in the festive cheer

Representation Pic

The Catholic Gymkhana Marine Drive will present an evening of Christmas Carols both old and new, jolly and thoughtful, to put you in the Christmas mood. The performances will be by choirs as well as soloists. This is open to non-members, so don’t miss this opportunity to soak in a soulful evening with friends and family.
On: Tomorrow
Time: 7 pm onwards
At: The Catholic Gymkhana, Marine Drive
Entry: Rs 150 (guest fee for non-members); free for kids below 12; free for members 


There’s no better way to get into X’mas mode than by experiencing a weekend filled with music, food and gifts. Join in the carol singing in one of the oldest East Indian clusters in the city, at Khotachiwadi. The local communities will jam with 47A gallery and Baro Market to showcase unique crafts as well.
On: December 9 and 10
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
At: Khotachiwadi, Girgaum



