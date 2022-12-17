Sing like an East Indian: Annual music competitions in Mumbai are staying true to their culture

Annual music competitions organised by the community’s hamlets across the city are adding a new fervour after the pandemic

Women in lugras, traditional East Indian saris, dance at the opening of the event

The East Indian Catholics (EI) are not a people of brevity, in speech or in song. This was reconfirmed in the theme of an annual singing competition by the EI Koli community in Chimbai earlier this month. The backdrop of the stage read ‘Zaila Magaicha ubbala parinaam garibavar zail naa savkar asli tupp khahu lagla.’ It means that the cost of living has impacted the poor, yet the rich eat special ghee. But how can one be terse with such joie de vivre and a strong sense of community? Celebrations have always carried on within this dwindling community without the knowledge of outsiders, despite the thumping beats of a live band. But it was only a few years ago that initiatives were taken across community associations and hamlets to strengthen the culture, especially among the youth. If you want a crash course on everything EI, an annual singing competition, if not a wedding, is where you need to be.

A woman performs on stage; (right) Sherline Joel Bareto and Franco John Patil

The Chimbai East Indian Koli Samaj Sanstha organised its fourth singing competition earlier this month, which was resurrected in 2017 after 42 years. Every gaothan organises its competition once a year on the feast of their Church’s patron saint. President of the association, Raymond Quadros gives us the background, when we drop by to attend the event. “Bringing back the culture of singing competitions was a way to bring the community together from across Mumbai.” EIs from Khar, Uttan, Manori, Gorai, Juhu, Sion, Vakola, Kirol, Tarodi, Worli and other hamlets come together to compete for cash prizes.

Charlotte D’mello and Royston D’silva perform in the foreground of a fisherman’s boat and a statue of Our Lady of Velankanni. Pics/Shadab Khan

Cecilia Gonsalves, 48, a regular at the competitions, tells us that a few new events cropped up before the pandemic, and this year, too, will witness three new editions at Gorai and Uttan all through Christmas. One of the 27 performers at Chimbai, Gonsalves takes the stage with grace, belting out lyrics that come with a lesson. She has been competing since she was a seven-year-old, when her father used to write songs for her sets; now her husband composes them. Yes, every performer takes the stage with a new song and tune.

Cecilia Gonsalves

There are two categories of songs — Serious Solo and Comedy Urta Duet. The first, which Gonsalves participates in, draws topics from current affairs and must have a moral. The second, tells an entertaining story with up-tempo beats or Urta. Singers are judged on lyrics, tune, story and moral, singing talent and performance. And no singer leaves any of these aspects uncovered. When Charlotte D’mello, 41, and Royston D’silva, 39, from Kirol, take the stage, they emote through dance during instrumental interludes in the song. When the band takes over these pauses, serious solo singers act the part and pace the stage with expressions fitted to the theme of their song.

Committee members Cletisia and Pat Quadros

The work and lives of community figures are also honoured through ‘title songs’. Pat Quadros, 62, performed at a competition at Vile Parle on December 10, singing about the late Wilburn D’souza’s charity work, his personality and musical talents.

Raymond Quadros

Another duo, Sherline Joel Bareto, 33, and Franco John Patil, 30, got into singing in college with many songs composed by a community veteran Joseph Fonseca who has been writing songs for and judging at these competitions for a long time. Bareto and Patil share, “We sing to preserve the culture, and for the community’s joy. Because music is in the blood of East Indians; every house has a musician and every village has a band.”

Sing along

. ON December 21

AT Kinny Resort, Manori.

. ON January 8

AT Holy Magi Church, Gorai.

. ON January 12

AT St Anthony’s Church, Vakola.

. ON January 21

AT Our Lady of Egypt, Kalina.

