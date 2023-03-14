Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Violinists Ragini and Nandini Shankars debut album infuses global sounds

Violinists Ragini and Nandini Shankar's debut album infuses global sounds

Updated on: 14 March,2023 11:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

In their first collaboration, Ragini and Nandini Shankar infuse global sound and production standards to their Hindustani violin showcase

Violinists Ragini and Nandini Shankar's debut album infuses global sounds

Ragini and Nandini Shankar in a moment from the video. Pics courtesy/Abhitabh Kame


Siblings can be the best of friends, or the best of rivals. It is never easy, particularly when they are in the same field. It might have taken them more than a decade to collaborate together, but their debut album, Taraana-The land of spice, brings violinists Ragini and Nandini Shankar together under the unifying presence of impressive western orchestration.


It started with a YouTube video, the sisters reveal. “In the pandemic, around May of 2020, British producer Nick Patrick reached out to us. He was working with the US-based company, Universal Music Group to create something in the Indian space,” Nandini shares.



Patrick — a multiple Grammy Award-nominee who has produced records for Andrea Bocelli, Johnny Cash and Aretha Franklin — had caught the sisters’ performance with the group, InStrings, and decided to approach them.


Ragini and Nandini Shankar in a moment from the video. Pics courtesy/Abhitabh Kame

An Indian composer would have known the duo by their legacy. With a Padma Bhushan-awardee N Rajam for grandmother, and noted violinist Sangeeta Shankar as mother, they were naturally drawn to the instrument. The surprise is that it took them so long to collaborate on a project. Ragini puts it down to successful solo careers. “We had our own paths, and wanted to come together for something special, like this album,” she says.

It took them four demos with Patrick before they arrived on a sound for the album. The first song, The land of spice, was released last month. A fast-paced single it captures the Hindustani melody of the violins with tones of Flamenco and Carnatic underlays.

Ragini remarks, “It is an expression of all our learning and influences that we have imbibed through these years.” The essence of the composition’s fusion lies in its blend of Western song structure and Indian melody. Nandini agrees, saying, “The structure is where the blend truly shows. The western structure is set in the form of a song, but also has spaces for solos and improvisations — a centrepiece of Hindustani musical creations.”

Patrick is not the only big name on the album. It also has Amy Wadge — Grammy winner and collaborator with singer Ed Sheeran. While not revealing the title of their unreleased track with Wadge, Ragini says, “That song has a chorus format with orchestration and is grounded in its roots when it comes to the melody. You experience the feel of a pop song with an Indian melody.”

With guitars (Rickraj Nath and Rhythm Shaw), konnakol (Akshay Anantpadmanabhan) among other artistes, the album bridges diverse sounds with the leading violins. There is also the unique element of the Budapest Symphony Orchestra adapting and performing an Indian tune.

Over the span of three years, the city-based sisters would create and compose the melody, with Nandini Shankar’s husband, fusion artiste Mahesh Raghvan in charge of the arrangement. These would then be shared with Patrick over calls for more inputs and additions.

Did the online to and fro put them off, we ask. “With people who are really passionate, it is a meeting of minds. If you vibe instantly, nothing comes in the way,” Ragini states.

An album of 11 songs, Taraana is scheduled for a June release. “We plan to release a song every month,” reveals Ragini, adding that the duo is already planning for a debut tour, with a performance in Paris next month. The sisters are all set for a 
busy summer.

Log on to Taraana-The land of spice on YouTube and Spotify

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK