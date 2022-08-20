Skincare 101

Here is our guide to five Instagram accounts that might help you ace the skincare game

Quick fix

Are you someone who is always on the go and has little time on your hands for skincare? Head to digital creator Novena’s page for interesting quick hacks. Be it removing a pimple overnight to personal hygiene hacks, she's got you covered.

LOG ON TO @novena.anternet

One-stop-shop

If colourful and bright content grabs your eye, American YouTuber Victoria Lyn’s Instagram page is where you should head. Lyn’s page is your one-stop destination for everything beauty, skincare, and hair.

LOG ON TO @victorialyn

Keep it relatable

City girl Alfiya Khan promotes beauty, lifestyle and modest fashion. Check out her Instagram page and learn some tips and tricks about skincare. Be it your five-minute college makeup or an informative skincare guide, her content is relatable and useful.

LOG ON TO @trendelitee

Minimal style

Shalini Kutti’s Instagram page is a combination of minimal makeup and unfiltered makeup therapy. Head to her channel to check out interesting hacks on nails, eyebrows, and, of course, skincare routines. Also, every Thursday, the digital creator posts a story-time reel.

LOG ON TO @urshaynesss

Popular looks

Steph Hui’s Instagram is all about experimenting and playing with makeup and skincare. From recreating popular makeup looks and hairstyles to her latest mascara hack, this page will keep you in the loop.

LOG ON TO @stxph.h

