'Exercise snacks': Experts suggest how can incorporate brief exercise routines daily

No time? No problem. Swap your procrastinated workouts for brief exercise snacks, experts suggest

Too busy to exercise? A new exercise trend promises to put that notion to rest by sneaking in small titbits of exercise (or exercise snacks) in your otherwise hectic schedule. “Exercise snacking involves doing brief periods of physical activity throughout the day, instead of one long workout session. These brief exercise ‘snacks’ usually range from one to 10 minutes,” says Jashan Vij, a health and fat loss coach. Elaborating further, he adds that the concept of exercise snacking is based on gathering small bursts of activity that cumulatively offer the same health advantages as a longer exercise session. It highlights the importance of regularity and ease, enabling people to remain engaged and active all through the day without requiring a fitness centre or specific gear.

Don’t stop moving

“Despite prolific evidence pointing to the many benefits of regular exercise, we still have so many people telling us that they don’t have the time to exercise or find exercising — either going to the gym or having a personal trainer home — too expensive. The weekly target for physical activity is 150 minutes, which not many are able to meet. With exercise snacking, one does not need to have expensive gym equipment or big-time blocks. Research has shown that doing short bouts of exercises can be as effective as regular workouts,” notes exercise scientist Benafsha Gazdar.



She notes that with sedentary lifestyles being of the biggest challenges in cities such as Mumbai, exercise snacking is a great way to get in some form of movement or physical activity. “Further, having a short workout in between work helps to ‘reset’ one’s brain and improve productivity, concentration and creativity. Most importantly it helps to break up sedentary time and could also help with improving insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar,” she says.

At the same time, Vij observes that exercise snacks are a great way to build activity into your day and start the process of forming a healthy habit. “Snacking on exercise can be nearly as beneficial as standard workouts, especially for preserving overall fitness and health. Studies indicate that brief, intense workouts can enhance cardiovascular health, increase metabolism, and improve muscle strength,” he shares.

Not in isolation

Although exercise snacking can help maintain physical activity levels and assist with weight management, it cannot completely replace the comprehensive advantages of regular exercise routines, warns Vij. “Extended workout sessions typically involve a variety of activities such as resistance training, aerobic exercise and stretching routines, all of which help create a well-rounded fitness plan,” he suggests.



Hence, although exercise snacking is advantageous, pairing it with consistent, more organised workout sessions can offer a more comprehensive approach to fitness. Gazdar also stresses on the importance of connecting with an exercise professional and getting a list of exercises that would work best for you, before incorporating exercise snacks into your lifestyle.

Snack to lose

Gazdar and Vij suggest the following steps to ease exercise snacks into your existing routine.

>> Begin your day with 10-15 minutes of walking or a 30-minute strength workout.

>> Snack on a 10-15 minute-workout during your lunch break in office.

>> Incorporate a cardio snack with a brisk walk in the evening.



>> If you do not have the time to pack in 10-15 minutes of exercise at a time, look for even shorter but impactful bursts of exercise in the form of jumping jacks or on the spot jogging while watching television, or walking while talking on the phone. You can also incorporate mobility and stretching exercises while watching television.

>> Using the stairs or parking the car slightly further away and walking to your destination can also count as exercise snacks.

>> Set aside a couple of minutes each hour for basic exercises such as jumping jacks, lunges or stretches. An alternative approach is to set reminders or alarms to encourage activity during the day. Participating in activities such as fast-paced walking or using stairs during breaks can also be considered as exercise snacks.