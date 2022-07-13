Jehangir Art Gallery's monsoon art exhibition puts spotlight on student art

The 42nd edition of Jehangir Art Gallery’s annual monsoon art exhibition displays student artworks from colleges across Maharashtra

The Party by Rohan Anvekar literally turns the table on human nature, commenting on its interdependence on surroundings, the reluctance to acknowledge it and self-entitlement to supremacy

Standing at the centre of Kala Ghoda, Jehangir Art Gallery is a picture of respite from the sheets of rain that have been covering the city. Refuge within its quiet and contemplative spaces is not the only invitation; every year during this season, the gallery readies itself for the Monsoon Art Exhibition. Launched in 1977, and after a break due to the pandemic, this year will be its 42nd edition, comprising more than 95 final-year BFA and MFA students from 21 art colleges across Maharashtra. The list includes SNDT University, Vasai Vikasini College in Vasai and MGM College of Fine Art in Aurangabad, among others.

Professor Smita Kinkale, who teaches the diploma in art education course at Sir JJ School of Art, invites visitors, saying, “Having had the time to reflect on their practice, the students’ works are exceptional. Contemporary thought and varied new perspectives are evident and refreshing.” She notes that opportunities for gallery displays are usually limited. Echoing this point, Karthiayani G Menon, gallery secretary, and Vishwanath Sabale, dean of the college, tell us that the exhibition acts as a premier platform for students to have their work shown and placed for sale as artists. Seven of the students have also received awards for their sculptures, installations, textile and metalwork, ceramics and paintings. Here’s a look at a few of these artworks.

Till: July 17; 11 am to 7 pm

At: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort

Prasad Mestri’s multi-media work aims to create awareness about Dahanu’s tribal community — their stories, traditions, mythological reflections, and relationship with their culture. Mestri received the Hebbar Foundation Award for his piece

Siddhi Belwalkar reflects a nuanced perception of home using interior views of those living in informal settlements. She notes, “Here, perception is expressed through a combination of thoughts and visuals.” These stacked boxes share an understanding of compromises, complications, and the fine balance of living in small spaces in the city

Drawing from his life, Shamim Khan portrays the unspoken moments in the act of prayer. As a visual artist, his experiences are translated from observed patterns and designs in this perceived moment. Khan was given the Bendre Foundation Award for this piece titled Reveries Before The Salvation

The Broken Beauty by Asima Sasmal is the coming together of inspirations of the artist’s untold experiences on textile. It expresses the human connection with the movement of life, growth, brokenness and age. Sasmal is the recipient of the Prafulla Dahanukar Award