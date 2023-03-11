Treat yourself to this moving Iranian production in Mumbai this weekend

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aditi Chavan | aditi.chavan@mid-day.com

A celebrated Iranian production comes to the Mumbai stage this weekend

Sayani Gupta and Sharvari Deshpande. Pic/Instagram


Standing between the lines of comedy and a dreadful reality, Iranian playwright, Nassim Soleimanpour’s play, White Rabbit, Red Rabbit, has brought a unique touch to contemporary theatre around the world. Mumbai-based QTP Entertainment in association with Aurora Nova, a theatre booking agency and consultancy firm, is curating the production across four Indian cities this month. Sharing his excitement on bringing the play to India, Soleimanpour mentions, “I never imagined that it would have such a life in this country. To those performing my words this week, I say break a leg, and thank you.” 


Nassim Soleimanpour. Pic/Youtube
Inspired from the experiences of a generation that grew up during the Iran-Iraq conflict, the play is performed extempore, without any rehearsals. The Mumbai interpretations will be performed in two languages. While Sharvari Deshpande and Sayani Gupta will lead the English versions, Ayesha Raza and Rasika Agashe will perform in Hindi. Deshpande, who takes the stage on Sunday, shares her anticipation, “I don’t know where it’s going, I don’t know what it’s about, I don’t know what it says and that’s what’s terrifying, and exciting about it.”


The performances will be fundraiser shows to support Let There Be Theatre initiative, which celebrates the resilience of theatre artistes during the pandemic. The proceeds will go to Nirmik Foundation, a city-based cultural organisation.               

On: March 11 and 12 (Hindi), 8 pm; March 12 and 13 (English), 5 pm and 8 pm 
At: Harkat Studios, Versova. 
Log on to: insider.in    
Cost: Rs 499

