A daylong art exhibition by two city-based artists will attempt to revive the beauty of Vincent van Gogh’s magical oeuvre on his birth anniversary tomorrow

Untitled digital artworks by Aayush Shah from 2020 to 2022. pics courtesy/Aayush Shah

Listen to this article Starry, starry sights: This exhibition in Mumbai pays tribute to Vincent van Gogh on his birth anniversary x 00:00

Bring up sunflowers, starry skies or cypresses and the mind recalls Vincent van Gogh’s works. With bold, textured strokes and an imagery that relies on sensual perception, the works of the Dutch artist have been heralded as one of the finest in the post-impressionistic period, even influencing an Academy Award-nominated film, Loving Vincent. This weekend, two city-based artists, Aadnya Manerkar and Aayush Shah will pay tribute to the painter on his 172nd birth anniversary through Brushstrokes and Beyond, an exhibition of digital artworks and paintings, at a restaurant in Andheri West.

ADVERTISEMENT

While an eatery might sound an unlikely space for an art display, Luv Deshpande, founder, Luv restaurant, believes otherwise. “We’ve always had a strong connection to art, as seen in head chef Akash Deshpande’s culinary creations that often take inspiration from famous artworks. Recently, he created a dessert inspired by The Starry Night. Celebrating van Gogh’s birthday month by highlighting Manerkar and Shah’s talent feels like a fitting expression of our restaurant’s artistic spirit,” Deshpande shares. Quite apt, since the connection with the artists was built over food. “We connected with Aadnya after she visited us for a dinner. Sometime later, she messaged us that a friend, Aayush Shah, had created a few van Gogh paintings, and asked if we would be interested in showcasing them. Incidentally, we were in the midst of planning an exhibition ourselves,” Deshpande reveals.



(From left) The painter and his pain, 2021; untitled, 2021. Pics courtesy/Aadnya Manerkar

For Manerkar, painting provides her with avenues to explore the coming together of reality and imagination. “As a surrealist artist, my approach to art is often anchored in precision and detail. van Gogh’s art, by contrast, thrives on a sense of motion, freedom, and imperfection. The fluidity of his brushstrokes is liberating, almost rebellious, and it inspires me to trust instinct over design. What I admire the most is how his work channels raw emotions,” the 25-year old explains.

Manerkar’s pieces pick up on van Gogh’s iconic motifs and reinterpret them in flowing dreamscapes of imagination, symbolising the artist’s emotional struggles — a trait that also finds resonance in the digital artworks of Shah. “My practice is rooted in digital art and Impressionism, where music and emotion shape my use of colour and motion. His [van Gogh] fearless authenticity inspires me. The red and green interior of The Night Café hit me during a tough time, its raw tension pushed me to explore emotional depth through the digital medium. I have tried to emulate the same raw emotion — inviting others to feel rather than just see his world,” Shah adds. With this, the artists also plan to paint new works on the day of the exhibition.



Aadnya Manerkar and Aayush Shah

With multiple pop culture iterations, from memes to trendy tote bags, t-shirts and merchandise, van Gogh’s works have become a highly popular and reproduced form of artistic consumption. Does this in any way reduce the emotional depth and gravity inherent to his paintings? “While I don’t always agree with the over-commercialisation, I recognise that these things play a role in keeping his spirit alive for the younger generations,” Shah explains.

Manerkar says, “The widespread reproduction of van Gogh’s work can sometimes overshadow the emotional depth he intended. Yet, it’s inspiring to see his art resonating with so many of us. Our showcase is a humble attempt to reconnect people with the soul behind the surface.”

ON March 30; 7 pm onwards

AT Luv Restaurant, Sterling Apartments, Sundervan Complex Road, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.