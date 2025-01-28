This weekend, a showcase by students of Ramnarain Ruia College will relook at ancient Indian history from a fresh perspective

A cardboard replica of a shore temple in Mahabalipuram

History as we all know, is an ever-evolving and dynamic entity. Nothing is ever in the past as long as a connection can be traced and monuments often serve as the gateway for such reflections. Embarking on a similar voyage to the era of ancient Indian history through models and exhibits are the young scholars of Ramnarain Ruia College (Autonomous) in Matunga. An exhibition by the second-year History students of the college will explore the ancient Indian knowledge system and the art and architecture of temples from 300 BCE to 1000 CE.

An exhibit on the shipbuilding techniques of the Mauryan Period

“This is the third edition of the annual exhibition conducted by the students of the History department. It is one of the ways through which we want to ensure experiential learning for the students so that they understand the heritage aspects of Indian history in a nuanced manner,” Pradeep Waghmare, head of the History department of the college, tells us.

A 3D map highlights the maritime route of the Mauryan empire

With models inspired from the culture and architecture of ancient history — starting from the maritime routes of the Mauryan empire to the Dravidian construct of Chola and Pallava temples, and the post-classical artefacts of the early medieval period — the exhibition is a deeply researched study of the intellectual and cultural temper that laid the foundation of some of the earliest dynasties in India. “We have been working on the project for over a month now and consulted various academic resources including UNESCO archives for the research. The process was arduous but also extremely enriching,” Jiya Dagliya, a History student shares, adding that the exhibits are made from eco-friendly materials as a way to uphold sustainable practices in academic projects.

“We are excited to showcase our models to visitors. All of us have worked hard on our topic, and although the models are a part of the curriculum, it was an extremely fun experience for the batch as well,” Dagliya tells us before signing off.

ON February 2; 10 am to 12 pm

AT Senior College Reading Hall, Ramnarain Ruia (Autonomous) College, 3rd Floor, Lakhamsi Napoo Road, Matunga (Central Railway).

FREE