Today, on International Day of Sign Languages, here are six platforms to help you learn the Indian Sign Language

Representation pic

Listen to this article International Day of Sign Languages: 6 web portals to ace Indian sign language x 00:00

BOOK: Indian Sign Language – An Analysis of Its Grammar: A Linguistic Analysis of Its Grammar (Gallaudet University Press, 2018) by Samar Sinha

This work provides insight into the grammatical properties, sub lexical structure, morphology and syntax of Indian Sign Language (ISL).

Log on to amazon.in

cost R6,630 (paperback)

COURSE: ISL course and quiz

Learn to use visual signing, understand sentence structure concepts and practise through quizzes.

Log on to udemy.com/course/indian-sign-language/

Cost R449 onwards

ADVERTISEMENT

TRAINING: ISL beginner and advance courses

People looking to work as interpreters of ISL can opt for these two courses by Deaf EnAbled Foundation.

Log on to def.org.in/indian-sign-language-classes/

Cost Rs 3,540 onwards (one month, beginners), and Rs 9,440 (two months, advance)

VIDEO: ISL 101

Learn concepts ranging from how to sign the alphabet to carrying out conversations in ISL. Pragya Gupta breaks them down in short videos that range from three to 10 minutes in length.

Log on to @PragyaGupta on YouTube

Free

WEBSITE: Indian Sign Language

The online platform teaches ISL using images, videos and discussions.

Log on to indiansignlanguage.org

Free

APP: Sign Learn

This app is a handy ISL dictionary by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC).

Log on to Sign Learn on Google Play

Free

A chart of the alphabet as signed in the Indian Sign Language. Pic Courtesy/islrtc.nic.in

About the day

THE United Nations General Assembly declared September 23 as the International Day of Sign Languages in 2017 to raise awareness about the importance of sign language in the full realisation of the human rights of people who are deaf. The date was chosen to commemorate the day on which the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) was established in 1951.