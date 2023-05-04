This weekend relive the greatness of Maratha history at this museum in Lonavala

A visit to a unique museum in Lonavala allows you to travel back in time to relive and celebrate the grandeur of Maratha history

Chandrakor swords and stone scriptures in Arabic. Pics/Suprita Mitter

One sunny April afternoon we decided to head to a property that we soon realised pays a fitting tribute to the mighty Maratha kingdoms. Located on a steep hillside, at the foothills of Lohagad and Visapur forts, Shivshahi Chavni Museum is housed within a resort that is inspired by the transit camps dating back to the 16th century. The museum was set up along with the rest of the property in December 2022. The four and a half-acre property overlooks the Sahyadris as well as the Visawa dam.

During our stay, a highlight of our trip was the visit to the museum which displays priceless treasures from the eras of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Peshwa rulers, and later, the British Raj. “We wanted Chavni to be a living heritage hub that evokes poignant memories of the past. It was apt to set up a museum for history-lovers that offers glimpses of our glorious past,” says Tushar Shetye, an architect, and one of the four founders of the resort, who designed the property.

The museum’s caretaker, Adinath Bhosle, is a knowledgeable and friendly person who shows us around. It was painstakingly curated by Pramod Borade, a member of the Maharashtra Fort Conservation Committee (MFCC) and HOD, History Department, Indrayani Mahavidyalaya.

“I started exploring this world of collecting artefacts in 2002 after my 10th standard exams. In my vacations, I would head to many forts as well as their surrounding villages. I visited the gharanas of the Deshpandes, Deshmukhs, Kulkarnis, Potdars, Choughales and Patils, who were close to the rulers of the Maratha empire, and were known to the ancestors of these families. They were kind enough to donate their prized collections,” shares Borade, who has published five books about the history of Maharashtra’s forts.

>> There are a variety of weapons including swords, daggers, bows and arrows in the collection, along with rare daily-use objects from the past, like water storage utensils, cooking utensils like hande, degchi, musal and ukhal (mortar and pestle).

>> Mrigaraja Akkhanda (lion), Pushpa Shila (the large stone with floral design), a shield made from rhinoceros hide, a jade encrusted dagger and decorated spear. Some of these were sourced from Talegaon Wada while others were passed on to Borade by fellow curators and friends.

>> Sarees woven with silver and gold threadwork.

>> A stone carving dates back to 1603 — 27 years prior to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth; the carved text is in the Arabic script.

>> Look out for coins from the coronations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

>> Dagdi dive (stone lamps of different sizes) discovered near river beds during expeditions and excavations.

>> Copper and brass utensils and artefacts such as paan boxes, peek daani and iron vases, lamps, and so on from Shiv Kaal — sourced from relatives and passed down through generations in Pramod Borade’s family and also the Deshmukh and Patil families.

>> Documents of correspondence between chieftains and sardars from Shiv Kaal (1630-1707) and Peshwin Kaal (1750-1818) in Modi Lipi (Modi script). The replicas have been crafted by Borade.

Also check out



300-year-old antique bull

Apart from the displays/exhibits within the museum, there are ancient and precious artefacts strewn all around the property. Take for instance the 300-year-old antique bull sourced from Nagpur, which is symbolic of the Bail Pola festival. The festival is a form of Thanksgiving by farmers in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh to acknowledge the importance of bulls and oxen in their agricultural activities. It falls on the day of the Pithori Amavasya in the month of Shravan. There is also a 500-year-old Veergal pillar. Historically, these pillars were erected in memory of heroic soldiers who fought in the Maratha and Peshwa armies. It is also called a Veerastambha. Veergals can be found outside many old temples in Maharashtra.

Curator Speak

In the last 20 years, I have been able to source different articles, clothes, weapons and artefacts, eventually building up a collection of over 5,500 artefacts. Some of these are from in and around Konkan, but most originate from the Bara Maval Pradesh region that consists of Nyane Maval, Antar Maval and Pavan Maval. I have also sourced certain artefacts from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other regions such as Devgiri, Golconda, Mysore and Bijapur.

- Pramod Borade

Fact Box

How to reach: From Mumbai, board a train that halts at Lonavala and hire a private taxi to reach the property. Alternatively, if you’re driving down, take the exit near Sinhagad Institute after Lonavala.

Cost: There are no charges for guests of the resort. For other visitors, the ticket price is R50.

Our Tip: It’s prettier in the monsoon. Since it’s at the foothills of Lohagad and Visapur forts, one can head out for scenic hiking trails.

Call: 8788001140, 77559 92281

Catch the perfect travel vibes

Chavni’s budget-friendly non-AC rooms cater mainly to bikers and backpackers, and are shaped like bullock carts.

The glamping tents are reminiscent of a time when traders and armies travelled in large groups by road, and took overnight halts where they could accommodate their horses and bullock carts.

The space also has luxury two-bedroom wadas. The restaurant offers gorgeous views (don’t miss the sunsets) and traditional Maharashtrian fare. Hand-painted scenes from The Ramayana on the walls and the Himroo fabric on the ceiling add to the time-travel vibe.