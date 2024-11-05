Sit down for an enchanting evening of storytelling as this café takes you back to the Persian tradition of coffee theatre

Participants at a previous event at the cafe

Listen to this article Experience the Persian tradition of coffee theatre with this storytelling session in Mumbai x 00:00

It is a known fact that coffee does more than pushing away the remnants of a slumber; it is an ideal conversation starter. While people might have resorted to carrying disposable coffee cups in the rush of today’s fast-paced life, Ink N Brew café in Versova would like you to settle in for a session that not only includes a good brew but also intriguing conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tijoriwala (onstage) performs a song

Taking inspiration from the Persian tradition of coffee houses or ‘qahveh khaneh’, a space where people would gather to indulge in poetry, storytelling and theatrical performances, the café promises to host an exciting evening of storytelling by actor Umesh Vyas and a performance on Bella ciao by performer Rushabh Tijoriwala. Vyas has picked three stories from Italian writer Italo Calvino’s body of work for the narration. “The whole idea was to create a performance along the lines of a coffee theatre and we were looking for scripts short enough to fit that time frame. Calvino’s stories are not only succinct and entertaining but also carry strong messages. They have an unmissable appeal,” Vyas tells us.

Umesh Vyas; Rushabh Tijoriwala

Bella ciao is a folk song known worldwide for its association with the Italian resistance, just like Calvino’s body of work. Vyas explains the connection to us, “Calvino’s legacy is shaped around his association with the resistance and his stories present life in a very spirited and dramatic manner. We thought what better than Bella ciao to end a session with this writer.”

Along with the storytelling, Vyas is also hoping to revive the habit of reading in people. “I have already received messages from people who were curious to know about Calvino’s work, which is a good sign because the session also has a motive to educate. I want people to read more about writers, and think deeply,” he shares, before

taking our leave.

ON November 10; 4 pm AT Ink N Brew, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO insider.in

ENTRY Rs 250