Book review: Strictly meant for dog lovers

My Dog by Olivia Wakeford is a sweet, slow-paced book that tells the story of the strong bond between a dog and boy. It is a beautiful story of friendship and love, and shows how a dog can help and heal you while you’re going through an emotional turmoil. Being a dog lover and owner of three dogs, I could relate to each aspect of the story.

The main character, Rhys, goes through many changes after losing his mother including a new city, new school, and new family. Through all these tough times, his dog, Worthington, remains by his side. But, because his father is not a fan of dogs, Rhys has to hide Worthington and keep him a secret. However, keeping a secret dog is not easy. I can’t even keep my dogs still for a second! If I was in Rhys’s place, I would have chosen my dog over my parents.

However, if I could change one thing about the book, it would be its pace. Even though it was a great, adorable read, it was a little tough to get into the story at first, but after a while it gets easier. Overall, it was really heart-warming, and I found it to be a great read. I would definitely recommend it to all dog lovers out there.

COST Rs 259

AVAILABLE At leading bookstores and estores

By Tushtta Patel, 13 years, Kalina