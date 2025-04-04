Book review: Strictly meant for dog lovers

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2025 09:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

We invited the young owner of three dogs to review a new title about a close bond between a little boy and his ‘secret’ dog

Tushtta Patel’s pet joins her during a reading of the book

My Dog by Olivia Wakeford is a sweet, slow-paced book that tells the story of the strong bond between a dog and boy. It is a beautiful story of friendship and love, and shows how a dog can help and heal you while you’re going through an emotional turmoil. Being a dog lover and owner of three dogs, I could relate to each aspect of the story.


The main character, Rhys, goes through many changes after losing his mother including a new city, new school, and new family. Through all these tough times, his dog, Worthington, remains by his side. But, because his father is not a fan of dogs, Rhys has to hide Worthington and keep him a secret. However, keeping a secret dog is not easy. I can’t even keep my dogs still for a second! If I was in Rhys’s place, I would have chosen my dog over my parents.


However, if I could change one thing about the book, it would be its pace. Even though it was a great, adorable read, it was a little tough to get into the story at first, but after a while it gets easier. Overall, it was really heart-warming, and I found it to be a great read. I would definitely recommend it to all dog lovers out there.


COST Rs 259
AVAILABLE At leading bookstores and estores
By Tushtta Patel, 13 years, Kalina

mumbai guide Books Pets

