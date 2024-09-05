Book review: Ditch the cape, lungi is cooler

An eight-year-old reader from Girgaum reviews a new comic book that introduces a South Indian crab called Watakattu who becomes the superhero of the Indian Ocean

Shakuntala, Indian Ocean police officer in a panel from the book

Deep in the Indian Ocean, a crab is ready to depart for a vacation on a first-class seahorse journey to the Atlantic. Suddenly, he’s surrounded by paparazzi and fins. Fans, he thinks, so typical, as he gives them his autograph. His moment of gloating is short-lived. “Watakattu!” Gilly, his companion, screams, and the hero of the ocean is called to duty once again to keep the marine life crime-free. This superhero crab, mind you, wears a lungi.

Nishka Bhansali reads the book at her residence

Author Saahil S Sharma’s latest book for kids, The Legends of Watakattu: Claws of Justice (Alpha Comics), illustrated by Rishi Bhardwaj, reimagines the superhero stories in the marine life of the water bodies of the world. “The first volume is set in the Indian Ocean. Every time Watakattu longs for a vacation and prepares to set off, a villain crops up and spoils his plans. In the second and the third volumes, you will also see the superhero explore the lengths of the Andaman and the Atlantic,” Sharma reveals.



The book also explores a love story

When Girgaum-based Nishka Bhansali gets her hands on the book, she is barely able to put it down. The eight-year-old completes the book in one go. “I loved the illustrations the most. They kept me engaged from the very beginning. I didn’t know heroes wear lungis!” The child shares excitedly. “The story begins in the Indian Ocean near the Inter Ocean Bus Stop, and a sea horse who becomes the vehicle for Indian Ocean Roadways. Just when Watakattu plans to take a holiday, Gilly informs him about a robbery.



Watakattu, the superhero

The Electric Earl [the villain of the story] is back!” Bhansali explains the plot of the story to the writer. While she loves Watakattu’s character, she particularly enjoys Gilly’s comical role, and the many other marine animals — like sharks, puffers, clownfish (whom she recognises as Nemo), and sea grass — she gets introduced to. “There were several words that I couldn’t understand, but were interesting to learn once I was told what they meant,” she concludes.



Entry of the villain, Electric Earl. ILLUSTRATIONS COURTESY/Rishi Bhardwaj

The idea of creating a South Indian superhero emerged from Sharma’s trip to Chennai. “I am an environment enthusiast, and love watching the Planet Earth Series by Sir David Attenborough. I have always wanted to write about marine life. The name Watakattu is actually a South Indian surname. I have always wanted to create a series of stories based on marine life.



Saahil S Sharma

This series will further shed light on pollution and how it impacts marine life activity. One such villain is born after he was trapped in a net for a long time. Another volume will explore Andaman Crab Fest on a five-star cruise, where Watakattu is invited as well. Little does he know that because it is a crab fest, he will be the one who will be cooked,” Sharma reveals.

The legend of Watakattu: Claws of Justice

Age Group: 6 to 13 years

Price: Rs 199

Ratings: 3/4

Log on to: alphacomics.in; amazon.in

