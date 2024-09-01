Why you can dine at these five South Indian eateries in Mumbai

Step beyond the usual, and explore the tastes of Andhra cuisine with dishes like Andhra prawns (above) and mutton pepper fry at this cosy pan-South-Indian restaurant

Pillai’s Café

Get a taste of regional delicacies like Kerala’s popular street favourite coin parotta (above) and Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul thalappakati biryani, made using the traditional seeraga samba rice.

AT Sector 11, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 7715990623

Santosham

This Kerala-inspired restaurant offers a breakfast platter featuring generous servings of fluffy podiidlis, paper dosas, and kesari served with oodles of flavourful chutneys to choose from. We recommend booking a seat for their signature Onam sadhya this weekend.

AT Raheja Vihar, Chandivali Farm Road, Chandivali, Powai.

CALL 9137331639

Dakshin Culture Curry

Step beyond the usual, and explore the tastes of Andhra cuisine with dishes like Andhra prawns (above) and mutton pepper fry at this cosy pan-South-Indian restaurant.

AT Near Hinduja Hospital, opposite Mahim Post Office, Mahim West.

CALL 9820124433

South Indian Brahmin Café

If you think the now-viral benne dosa from Karnataka is a recent trend, head to this café that has been serving these golden brown buttery dosas since 2017 with the help of a team of 16 chefs from Karnataka.

AT Shop 6, Kamala Terrace, Subhash Road, Vile Parle East.

CALL 9137410464

Café Srinivasa

This new no-nonsense Udupi breakfast spot in SoBo has all the makings of your next South Indian brekkie haunt. We recommend grabbing their cold filter coffee on the go if you can’t make time for the expansive spread.

AT 51; August Kranti Road, Kemps Corner.

CALL 9324499566