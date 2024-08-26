From beach to hills, experts share valuable skincare tips to help you modify your skincare routine for your next adventure

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Vacation time is all about relaxation, exploration, and creating unforgettable memories. However, the change in climate, exposure to elements, and potential stress of travel can take a toll on your skin.

Neglecting your skincare routine can leave you with unwanted souvenirs – dry patches, breakouts, or uneven tans. “Vacations are a time when a lot of people break away from their daily routines. A good skincare routine should ideally use as few products as possible so that it ensures that people continue adhering to it even when they’re travelling,” says Dr. Agni Kumar Bose, dermatologist, venereologist and dermatosurgeon.

To ensure you look and feel your best during your getaway, it's essential to prioritise skincare. Whether it's a relaxing beach getaway, a thrilling mountain trek, or a captivating city break, two dermatologists share the ultimate guide to help you modify your skincare routine to adapt to your next adventure. From offering tips to addressing common travel-related skin issues, we've got you covered.

Pre-vacation skincare

When asked if travellers can prep their skin before impending vacation, Bose suggests, “Try not using anything new with active ingredients just before your vacation as you don’t know how your skin will react to it. Start your skincare routine a while before your travels so that your skin has also had sufficient time to adjust to it.”

In case one has an extensive skincare routine with lots of products, consider getting small travel-sized packs so that it’s easy to continue your routine. “To adapt your skincare routine to different climates, consider using lighter, fluid-based sunscreens and moisturisers in hot and sweaty areas. For colder, drier climates, opt for richer, more intensive products.

Since these adjustments may only be temporary, traveling with smaller-sized packs can be more convenient and efficient,” says Bose.

Potential skin issues caused by travel and different environments

Below, Bose outlines common issues faced by travellers.

Sun exposure

Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation: High UV levels, particularly in beach, mountain, and snow-clad areas, can lead to: acute sunburn, premature aging and Increased risk of skin cancer.

Tanning

While a tan may seem desirable, it's often a sign of skin damage. Excessive tanning can take weeks or months to fade and may leave behind lasting pigmentation.

Dry skin

Cold and dry climates

Low humidity and cold temperatures can strip the skin of moisture, leading to dryness, itching, and irritation.

Airplane travel

The dry air in airplane cabins can dehydrate the skin, especially for those sitting in window seats with increased UV exposure.

Environmental pollutants

Urban air pollution

Exposure to air pollutants can contribute to skin irritation, premature aging, and acne.

Contaminated water

Using contaminated water for bathing or drinking can lead to skin issues and other health problems.

Allergens and irritants

Wilderness and forests

Individuals with sensitive skin or allergies may experience flare-ups of conditions like atopic dermatitis or allergic contact dermatitis due to exposure to allergens in natural environments.

Additional considerations

Jet lag

Disrupted sleep patterns can contribute to skin stress and exacerbate existing skin conditions.

Stress

The stress of travel can affect hormone levels, influencing skin health and appearance.

Exfoliation

Exfoliation is an important part of a skincare routine, but excessive exfoliation can lead to irritation, sensitivity, and dryness. “Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week, and avoid using physical exfoliators. Instead, opt for chemical exfoliants. Always perform a patch test on a non-exposed area before using new products. After exfoliating, it's crucial to moisturise and apply sunscreen. Avoid using other active ingredients on days when you exfoliate. The strength and depth of the exfoliator may require you to wait a few days before resuming active skincare ingredients,” explains Bose.

Building sun tolerance

Being out in the sun all day can be exhausting, and wreak havoc on your skin. “For those with sun-induced skin allergies, gradually increasing sun exposure can help build tolerance. Start by increasing daily sun exposure by 10-15 minutes, while using sunscreen to protect against sun damage.

Additionally, consuming antioxidant-rich foods can help reduce the signs of sun damage and prolong sun exposure,” advises Bose.

How to modify your skincare routine

Dr. Akanksha Sanghvi, dermatologist, founder, of Oprava Aesthetics shares how to tailor and your skincare routine for your next getaway.

Beach travels

Sunscreen

UV radiation is reflected and scattered more on certain surfaces and water and sand being reflective surfaces tend to amplify UV exposure by 25 per cent. Hence, a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 50 is non-negotiable. It is important to apply the sunscreen generously 20 minutes before your beach visit and it is recommended to reapply it every two hours, especially if you’re swimming or sweating.

Hydration

Saltwater can be incredibly drying and irritating to the skin, so it’s crucial to keep your skin hydrated. Use a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin. Keep spraying a thermal spring water spray on your face, and allow it to dry, before reapplying the sunscreen for instant comfort and soothing sunburnt skin.

Post-beach cleanse

After a day in the sun and surf, your skin needs a gentle, hydrating cleanser to remove salt and sunscreen without stripping away essential moisture. Consider using a cream-based body wash for a thorough yet gentle clean and a micellar water to cleanse facial skin.

Repair

Apply a soothing after-sun lotion or aloe vera gel to help calm any potential sunburn and restore pH balance. After-sun lotions are designed to calm and repair sunburnt skin. They often contain a blend of ingredients like vitamin E, panthenol, aloe, chamomile, and green tea extract that address inflammation, hydration, and skin repair.

Mountain travels

Adapt your moisturiser

Cold, dry mountain air can sap your skin of moisture. Switch to a richer, creamier moisturiser containing squalane to lock in hydration and prevent dryness. You can choose a moisturiser with an SPF protection of 30, for added sunscreen benefits.

Protect

Mountains can expose you to high winds and cold temperatures, which can irritate the skin. Use a barrier protection cream containing panthenol, dimethicone, shea butter, ceramides, allantoin, linoleic acid and urea that form a physical barrier on the skin that prevents moisture loss and protects against irritants and allergens.

Hair

In dry weather, hair can become brittle, frizzy, and prone to damage due to a lack of moisture and increased exposure to environmental stressors. Hair serums are a great way to protect and nourish your tresses during these conditions. Use protective hair serums rich in prickly pear oil, or cactus oil, argon oil etc can help nourish and smooth the hair by adding shine and reducing frizz.

Don't skip the SPF

Even in cooler mountain climates, UV rays can be intense, especially at higher altitudes. Apply sunscreen daily to shield your skin from harmful UV radiation. A mineral-based sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide is a good option for sensitive skin.

Trekking and adventure travels

Cleanse

On a trek, sweat and environmental pollutants can accumulate on your skin. Gentle cleansing wipes are a practical and effective solution for maintaining clean and fresh skin during a trek, where access to water and traditional cleansing products can be limited. These wipes effortlessly remove dirt, sweat, and impurities that accumulate on the skin throughout the day and usually contain soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and vitamin E.

Mist sprays

Use mist sprays containing rose water or cucumber water to maintain skin hydration and comfort during a trek. These sprays provide an instant burst of cool moisture and relief in the midst of demanding physical activity. As you trek through varying climates, a quick spritz of mist can instantly soothe and cool the skin, combat dryness caused by wind or sun exposure, and help maintain a balanced complexion.

Sunscreen sticks

If you’re in a sunny, open area, sunscreen is still a must. For extended periods outdoors, consider a sunscreen stick for easy reapplication and to avoid the mess of traditional creams.

Address irritations

Trekking can lead to skin irritations from friction and sweat. Carry a soothing balm with ingredients like calendula or chamomile to alleviate any discomfort. If you’re prone to chafing, use anti-chafing creams or powders as a preventive measure.